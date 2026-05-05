David Letterman Reflects on ‘The Late Show’ and Has Harsh Words for New CBS Owners

I was recently driving around on an interstate and all I would see was these rental places where you store your stuff. And I just thought these didn’t used to exist. You used to have to be responsible for your own stuff. But now everywhere you look there’s warehouses and rental facilities. And I think that’s not a bad parallel for what’s happening in network television. We now have this, but we’re just going to lease it to Byron Allen and he’ll make pennies on every dollar or whatever he’s making. But you know, everything changes in life, as people of a certain age understand, both good and bad.

You knew Byron Allen back when he was a teenager. Both of you, along with Jay Leno, wrote jokes for Jimmie Walker in the 1970s. Did he show signs of being a future billionaire?

No. It was like, Do you need a ride to soccer practice? That’s what he showed signs of. But he’s been wildly more successful than any hundred of us. I periodically talk to him, and neither he nor I understand how he became a billionaire. God bless him. To hell with CBS. To hell with Skydance. To hell with the Winslow twins or whoever the hell these guys are. But Byron, he’ll still be providing comedy in that time period. I think that’s a valuable bit of resolution here.

Have you talked to Byron Allen since he got the job?

No, I’m hoping if I say enough silly things about him, he’ll call me.

Do you have a favorite memory from “The Late Show”?

The band had barely quit playing and they dismantled the set and there were dumpsters on 53rd Street, and as I walked out of the building, I saw the detritus and the debris of my life at CBS being tossed into the dumpster. Now, that’s not a pleasant memory. I don’t know, talk to somebody else.

Since late night seems to be on the wane …

We still have Jimmy. We still have Seth [Meyers]. It’s not completely dead on arrival, but I would be surprised if it lasts more than a year or so. But it’s such an easy soothing format that it’s got to stay on.