The complete 2026 TONY* nominations

Today we are proud to announce the annual TONY* nominations, which honor the best work on Broadway in the 2025–26 season. The very last thing we want is to confuse, so let us be super clear: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below is what we at TONY (i.e. Time Out New York) would nominate for the Tony Awards (i.e. the Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the Tony Award nominating committee, which we are not. Note also, please, that we are choosing what we think should be nominated for Tonys, not predicting what we think will be nominated when the official nominations are announced at 9am on Tuesday, May 5. Several of the races are chock full of deserving candidates, and choosing among them has been hard. Heroically, however, we have forced ourselves to do it, using the eligibility decisions of the actual Tony Awards as guidelines. (A few five-slot categories have expanded to six to reflect ties in our process.) Congratulations to the 2026 TONY* nominees!
* Time Out New York
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Best Play
The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt
Liberation by Bess Wohl
Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter
Best Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Revival of a Play
Becky Shaw
Death of a Salesman
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Marjorie Prime
Oedipus
Best Revival of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Rocky Horror Show
Best Book of a Musical
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique
David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon
The Rescues, The Lost Boys
Stephen Schwartz, The Queen of Versailles
Caroline Shaw, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Micah Stock, Little Bear Ridge Road
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Laurie Metcalf, Little Bear Ridge Road
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Jessica Vosk, Beaches
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Joshua Boone, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
K. Todd Freeman, Death of a Salesman
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Michael Patrick Thornton, Waiting for Godot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Madeline Brewer, Becky Shaw
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
Cynthia Nixon, Marjorie Prime
Abigail Onwunali, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Amber Gray, The Rocky Horror Show
McKenzie Kurtz, Schmigadoon!
“Tempress” Chasity Moore, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best Direction of a Play
Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw
Anne Kauffman, Marjorie Prime
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman
Joe Mantello, Little Bear Ridge Road
Whitney White, Liberation
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Sam Pinkleton, The Rocky Horror Show
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Lorin Latarro, Chess
Ellenore Scott, Titanique
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
John Clancy, The Queen of Versailles
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Gallo, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman
Derek McLane, The Balusters
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
David Zinn, Becky Shaw
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
dots, The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!
Best Costume Design of a Play
Qween Jean, Liberation
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
Rudy Mance, Death of a Salesman
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
Christian Cowan, The Queen of Versailles
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
David I. Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, Marjorie Prime
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, Ragtime
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Daniel Kluger, Marjorie Prime
Josh Schmidt, Bug
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Kai Harada, Ragtime
Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show
Lawrence Schober, Titanique
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!
Special Tony Awards
Lifetime achievement:
Andre Bishop
Jules Fisher
James Lapine
The Isabella Stevenson Award
Mary-Mitchell Campbell
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
1/52 Project
Jake Bell
Kenn Lubin
Loren Plotkin