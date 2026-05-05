The complete 2026 TONY* nominations

Today we are proud to announce the annual TONY* nominations, which honor the best work on Broadway in the 2025–26 season. The very last thing we want is to confuse, so let us be super clear: TONY is an acronym for Time Out New York, and the list below is what we at TONY (i.e. Time Out New York) would nominate for the Tony Awards (i.e. the Antoinette Perry Awards) if we were the Tony Award nominating committee, which we are not. Note also, please, that we are choosing what we think should be nominated for Tonys, not predicting what we think will be nominated when the official nominations are announced at 9am on Tuesday, May 5. Several of the races are chock full of deserving candidates, and choosing among them has been hard. Heroically, however, we have forced ourselves to do it, using the eligibility decisions of the actual Tony Awards as guidelines. (A few five-slot categories have expanded to six to reflect ties in our process.) Congratulations to the 2026 TONY* nominees!

* Time Out New York



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Best Play

The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire

Giant by Mark Rosenblatt

Liberation by Bess Wohl

Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter

Photograph: Courtesy Little Fang Liberation

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)



Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy The Lost Boys

Best Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw

Death of a Salesman

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Marjorie Prime

Oedipus

Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid Death of a Salesman

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

Best Book of a Musical

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon

The Rescues, The Lost Boys

Stephen Schwartz, The Queen of Versailles

Caroline Shaw, Death of a Salesman

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy Schmigadoon!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Micah Stock, Little Bear Ridge Road

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Giant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Laurie Metcalf, Little Bear Ridge Road

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Jessica Vosk, Beaches

Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. Franklin Beaches

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Joshua Boone, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

K. Todd Freeman, Death of a Salesman

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Michael Patrick Thornton, Waiting for Godot

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Madeline Brewer, Becky Shaw

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Cynthia Nixon, Marjorie Prime

Abigail Onwunali, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy Daniel The Balusters

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Photograph: Courtesy Evan Zimmerman Titanique



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Amber Gray, The Rocky Horror Show

McKenzie Kurtz, Schmigadoon!

“Tempress” Chasity Moore, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus The Rocky Horror Show

Best Direction of a Play

Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw

Anne Kauffman, Marjorie Prime

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Joe Mantello, Little Bear Ridge Road

Whitney White, Liberation

Photograph: Courtesy Marc J. Franklin Becky Shaw

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Sam Pinkleton, The Rocky Horror Show

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy Ragtime

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Lorin Latarro, Chess

Ellenore Scott, Titanique

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

John Clancy, The Queen of Versailles

Brian Usifer, Chess

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys

Photograph by Matthew Murphy, courtesy of Chess

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman

Derek McLane, The Balusters

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

David Zinn, Becky Shaw

Best Scenic Design of a Musical



dots, The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Fallen Angels

Best Costume Design of a Play

Qween Jean, Liberation

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Rudy Mance, Death of a Salesman

Emilio Sosa, The Balusters

Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Ragtime

Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!

Christian Cowan, The Queen of Versailles

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

David I. Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes The Queen of Versailles

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, Marjorie Prime

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, Ragtime

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Marjorie Prime

Best Sound Design of a Play



Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Daniel Kluger, Marjorie Prime

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show

Lawrence Schober, Titanique

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy Bug

Special Tony Awards

Lifetime achievement:

Andre Bishop

Jules Fisher

James Lapine

The Isabella Stevenson Award

Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

1/52 Project

Jake Bell

Kenn Lubin

Loren Plotkin