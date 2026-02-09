Updated Feb. 6, 2026, 4:55 p.m. ET

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley is keeping Tennessee guessing regarding injuries and status updates for three South Carolina women’s basketball starting guards.

On Feb. 5, Staley smiled when saying star guard Ta’Niya Latson was questionable for Feb. 8, when the No. 3 Gamecocks (23-2, 9-1 SEC) host No. 17 Tennessee (3 p.m. ET, ABC).

Not even 24 hours later, she was asked for another injury update and was specifically asked if anyone was definitely out as of Feb. 6.

“Definitely out two days out, everybody’s full go for right now,” said Staley, who added that more information will be available in the SEC injury report that will publish on Feb. 7 at 8:10 p.m. ET.

The injury report will update again roughly an hour before tipoff. That will likely be the most accurate assessment, as Latson was listed as questionable on the Wednesday night report before getting downgraded to out right before the game.

Staley has given no real detail on Agot Makeer, who left early in the first quarter against Auburn on Jan. 29 and has been dealing with an unspecified lower leg injury. She was seen off to the side on a workout machine when the team was huddling up to end practice on Feb. 6.

Latson was still wearing a brace on her left knee but standing with the team. She missed the second half of the Auburn game. Both have missed the last two games.

Staley kept Tessa Johnson out of the second half of the win vs Mississippi State on Jan. 5.

“She’s just banged up,” Staley said after the game. “We afforded ourselves to get a big lead and not (having to) put her in a situation where she could hurt herself more. She’s just a little sore so we opted to keep her out and get her ready for the Tennessee game.”

Why Dawn Staley doesn’t mind Alicia Tournebize fouling

Alicia Tournebize has been working to get more comfortable for South Carolina after coming in mid-season from France.

The 6-foot-7 freshman is averaging four points, 2.4 rebounds and three fouls. Staley was asked if that’s a result of the game being officiated differently than it was in the professional league she came from.

“Probably the game is a little bit quicker here,” Staley said. “I actually don’t mind because that means she’s fighting back.”

Tournebize had eight points, three assists, three rebounds and four fouls against Mississippi State.

“What I did like was her ability to play with four fouls,” Staley said. “She played a long stretch with four fouls. So every step she’s learning, growing and she’s acclimating. I know she may turn the ball over or may foul at this junction of her career, but it’s all great data to get her ready for what’s about to happen, and to get her ready to help us.”

Dawn Staley gives Super Bowl prediction

Last year Staley flew from Texas home to watch her beloved Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl and despite the Eagles absence in this year’s game, Staley still cares about the result.

“I gotta go with Ray Ray’s man,” Staley said, referring to point guard Raven Johnson, who is dating Nick Emmanwori.

Emmanwori is a rookie star defender on the Seattle Seahawks, drafted in 2025 out of South Carolina.

“I got an association with the Seahawks and Nick so bring it on home Nick. I know your ankle … I know you’re gonna do whatever you need to do to play,” Staley added, referring to Emmanwori’s ankle injury from Feb. 4.

When asked if she’d be wearing a Emmanwori jersey to coach on Feb. 8 like she does when the Eagles play, she jokingly threw Johnson under the bus, saying was supposed to get a signed jersey.

