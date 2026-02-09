Where Does Bad Bunny Live? A Look Inside the Rapper’s Real Estate Portfolio

Coming off a historic Grammy win and headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show, Bad Bunny is having quite a year…and it’s just getting started. The Puerto Rican artist took home not one, not two, but three Grammy awards at the 68th annual ceremony , including Album of the Year for the highly praised DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. And on February 8, fans can jam out to NUEVAYoL, along with his numerous other hits, in between all the football. After such an incredible week, it’s only right that the “King of Latin Trap” should be seeking some downtime in one of his many homes.

Bad Bunny, whose given name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, owns property in both California and his beloved Puerto Rico, and he has previously rented in New York City . It’s a good thing he has so much space to house all those Grammys! We’re breaking down where the rapper spends his time when he’s not on stage, recording music, or making us laugh .

A Mansion in West Hollywood, California

In 2023, the Tití Me Preguntó singer purchased an $8.8 million mansion, which is situated above the Sunset Strip, according to Realtor.com . The home itself is about 7,316 square feet and sits on over half an acre, making it a massive space that’s surrounded by trees and gorgeous city views. Curious what’s inside? As you can imagine, the home has a high-end kitchen, a wet bar, and a sunken living room. Very ‘70s of him! The sun-filled mansion also has five bedrooms in addition to a separate two-bedroom guest house for privacy.

A House in Hollywood Hills, California

From one A-list artist to another: In 2024, Bad Bunny bought this 1,600-square-foot home from Ariana Grande in an off-market deal for $8.3 million, per Hola! And while the rapper paid a pretty penny for it, he allegedly purchased it for $600,000 less than what the Wicked actress bought it for. The gorgeous single-story house is located in the luxurious Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills. It features three bedrooms and two baths, a geometric-shaped pool, a spacious patio area, a two-car garage, and a sprawling driveway complete with an Airstream trailer at the end.

A Residence in San Juan, Puerto Rico

While details are a little hush-hush when it comes to Bad Bunny’s living situation in Puerto Rico, the artist allegedly has a home in San Juan, according to Architectural Digest . The PR native rented the million-dollar mansion during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave fans a glimpse into his life on the island via a few Instagram Live videos. Beyond that? He spoke with Condé Nast Traveler about his favorite places on the island, including Vega Alta, Manatí, Arecibo, and Dorado, which is his hometown. “I love that part of Puerto Rico. I grab a beer and eat some fish—usually mofongo or octopus ceviche,” he told the outlet. Although Benito has homes in multiple spots, he said, “I have traveled around the world, and Puerto Rico is still my favorite place.”



A Penthouse in West Chelsea, New York

If you thought renting a normal apartment in New York was expensive, just keep reading. Bad Bunny reportedly rented a luxury apartment in West Chelsea for a whopping $150,000 a month, per the New York Post . The penthouse is designed with a modern aesthetic, wood oak paneling, and floor-to-ceiling windows with impressive views of the Big Apple. The 4,552-square-foot space has four bedrooms, four and a half baths, a chef’s kitchen, a library, and a corner terrace. Plus, the outdoor area spans another 4,593 square feet for dining alfresco or swimming (yep, there’s a lap pool on deck). The property has even been featured on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan.

