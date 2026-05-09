Day 70 of Middle East conflict — US hopes for ‘serious offer’ from Iran

The Israeli military offensive in Lebanon has wiped out nearly a quarter of agricultural land in areas touched by hostilities, the Lebanese government reported today, as lethal strikes battered parts of the south.

At least 10 people were killed by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Lebanon’s Public Ministry of Health, including two women and two children. CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.

In total, Israeli strikes have killed 2,759 people and injured 8,512 others since March 2, the ministry said.

Hezbollah also claimed approximately a dozen attacks on Israeli military posts in Lebanon on Friday, as the Israel Defense Forces said they intercepted one projectile launched at northern Israel. The IDF said “additional launches” fell in open areas.

In a statement, Hezbollah said they targeted a military base south of the city of Nahariya with “a barrage of missiles” on Friday afternoon. It appears to be the first time since the ceasefire went into effect nearly one month ago that Hezbollah has publicly claimed an attack on northern Israel. The IDF has said on several occasions that Hezbollah projectiles landed in northern Israel.

Because of the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the IDF warned of the possibility of increased fire from Lebanon.

Both Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah have accused each other of violating an extended ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which was first announced to go into effect at midnight Lebanon time April 17.

Here’s what you need to know:

Israel launches new barrage on the south: Israeli strikes killed three people and injured 15 others in the southern town of Doueir, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Further south, three people were killed and 19 others wounded in Harouf. And in the town of Toura, at least four people were killed and eight injured, the ministry added.

Renewed Israeli military evacuations: The Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson issued evacuation statements to residents along a stretch of towns and villages, including a handful that are north of the Litani River and outside an occupied zone in the south where the military says it is leveling strikes. The UN has previously warned Israel’s “vaguely communicated blanket statements” may amount to forced displacement in violation of international law.

Swathes of farmland destroyed: Nearly 78% of farmers have been displaced by hostilities in the south, NNA said on Friday, citing Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry. Areas with fruit trees, citrus plants, banana and olive groves were “among the hardest hit,” the ministry added. About 22.5% of agricultural land within “conflict zones” has been damaged, it said, and more than 29,000 beehives were also destroyed.

Aoun briefs ambassador ahead of negotiations: Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun met with former ambassador Simon Karam and “gave him his instructions,” NNA said Friday, before the third round of talks with his Israeli counterpart slated to take place in Washington, DC, next week. So far, Aoun has refused to engage in face-to-face discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a complete halt to Israeli fire on the country.

CNN’s Oren Liebermann contributed to this post.