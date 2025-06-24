Days of our Lives: Conner Floyd Replaces Billy Flynn as Chad Temporarily Leaves Salem

Days of Our Lives sees that it has been confirmed that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has been formally recast. Little hints had been dropped on social media by Younger and the Stressed cleaning soap actor Connor Floyd simply days earlier than the official announcement.

I can’t bear in mind if I discussed the trace in regards to the recast within the weekly spoilers, however I noticed it a number of days in the past earlier than the official information broke. We’re going to speak in regards to the new Chad coming to Salem and what we count on to see when it comes to plots for Abigail Deveraux‘s (AnnaLynne McCord) widower now that they’re respiratory new life into the character after the present actor give up.

Billy Flynn’s Departure and New Function on Younger and the Stressed

So, you’ve most likely heard that Billy Flynn walked away from the function of Chad DiMera and he landed an important function over on Younger and the Stressed. He’s taking part in a recast of this character known as Cain Ashby. And it’s sort of an attention-grabbing recast as a result of the character is an effective 10 years older than Billy Flynn is.

And the actor who final performed him is considerably older and Australian and a supposedly reformed con man. So, they actually needed to redo the character to make it a match for Billy Flynn. He’s American, not Australian. They’re ignoring the age hole, stuff like that. So, he debuted within the function final week taking part in Kane and he already appears to be a success with the followers.

Cleaning soap Opera Flip-Flop: Connor Floyd Joins Days of Our Lives

And that is actually ironic as a result of it’s a YNR actor who’s coming to Days of Our Lives as recast Chad. It’s this cleaning soap opera flip-flop. And what’s actually humorous is that this week on Younger and the Stressed, we’ve obtained Billy Flynn in scenes with Connor Floyd and Connor Floyd goes to be coming to Days to take over the function. So, we now have New Chad and Previous Chad in scenes over on Younger and the Stressed.

The Transition: Billy Flynn Out, Connor Floyd In

So, it got here out in March that Billy Flynn had give up days, and we’ve been questioning what would occur to the character of Chad DiMera, however with eight months tape to air delay, it’s going to be some time earlier than we see the final of Billy Flynn on the Peacock cleaning soap.

You understand, we’ve been questioning if Chad was going to slip out of Salem to, you already know, go attempt to discover Abigail Deveraux’s stays or another plot to clarify an absence. However now we all know hunky Connor Floyd started filming this week because the recast model of Chad.

Connor Floyd: The New Chad and His Earlier Function

So for a lot of Days of Our Lives followers, good-looking, blue-eyed Billy Flynn will at all times be their Chad, however to be truthful, he’s additionally a recast within the function. Billy was the second actor to play the a part of Chad. Nevertheless, he’s performed it the longest for greater than a decade. So, he’s the Chad that almost all followers know and love. So, I’m positive there’s going to be that preliminary part the place individuals must, you already know, be satisfied to just accept Connor Floyd as Chad recast, the only good brother among the many giant and evil DiMera household.

However when you’ve been watching Days for some time, it’s possible you’ll recall his predecessor. You understand, Billy clearly was not the primary hunk to play Chad. Casey Deidrick originated the function again in 2009, and he performed Chad till 2013. After which in 2014, Billy Flynn took on the function. Nevertheless, when information of Billy’s departure hit, clearly Day’s followers had been questioning if the brand new writers had been going to kill Chad off, not less than quickly.

You understand, demise’s not a everlasting factor on Days or have him go off on an off-campus journey or recast the character with some new actor. And so they did. They discovered an actual hunk. They’ve recast with Connor Floyd as the beloved character of Chad and he’s coming off a 3 and a half yr stent on The Younger and the Stressed as Legacy Offspring and detective Likelihood Chancellor and in reality Connor was a recast in that function as effectively. So he understands profitable over followers while you change any person that’s in a pivotal function.

Connor Floyd’s Debut and Future Storylines for Chad

And we all know that Connor is already taping at Days of Our Lives. He began this week, however because of the eight-month superior taping schedule of the present, his first scenes as Chad DiMera received’t air till 2026.

And we all know Billy Flynn’s remaining days wrap up in early 26, however it might be March and even April till we see Connor Floyd within the function. And proper now, in fact, Chad may be very busy. He’s a single father to Thomas DiMera (Christopher Cary) and Charlotte DiMera (Autumn Gendron). He’s on this informal friendship borderline situationship with Cat Greene who seems to be an ex isa analyst out of left discipline, proper?

And naturally, Chad’s operating the Salem Spectator, the legacy of his late spouse Abigail Deveraux. Plus, we’ve had Gabby and his brother Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) wanting him again to DiMera Enterprises to get it out of Xander Prepare dinner‘s (Paul Telfer) and Philip Kiriakis’s (John-Paul Lavoisier) palms, however Chad doesn’t need any a part of the corporate as a result of it’s only a shady legal operation he mentioned was funding different legal actions, which is true.

So we may see new Chad as soon as recast Connor Floyd is in place again on the helm of DiMera by the point he replaces Billy Flynn. You understand, we may see that Chad may have fought to take again DiMera from the Kiriakis creeps and switch the household enterprise legit. Possibly.

Days of our Lives: Cat Corners Chad?

We additionally suspect that Cat Greene may attempt to rope Chad into digging into his brother EJ DiMera‘s (Dan Feuerriegel) latest acquisition of Salem’s College Hospital. She was left no selection by Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy). So, he reactivated Cat as an ISA analyst once more. So, Chad should be serving to Cat dig into EJ’s curiosity within the hospital when Connor Floyd takes over the function.

Plus, Days of Our Lives followers know Chad and Gabby had emotions for one another again when Abigail faked her demise a number of years in the past. So, we may see Chad develop emotions for her once more. Gabby’s a free agent. She cut up with JJ. Type of onerous for him to persuade his ex to take him again when he accused Gabby of tried homicide. Awkward.

So, Chad and Gabby had an attention-grabbing chat this week the place he insisted he’s not courting Cat. And with Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) gone, though he did get a reputation drop this week, you already know, they’re each single. So, we may see Gabby and Chad heating up, if not now, later when it’s Connor Floyd within the function.

Hypothesis on Chad’s Exit and Potential Storylines

And there’s additionally an opportunity that there may very well be a lapse, a lag between Billy Flynn’s final exit as Chad and Connor Floyd’s first episode as Likelihood. I imagine there may be going to be a niche. So, the query is how large and the way will they clarify it? You understand, we may see them slide Chad off the character canvas and say he went to Boston with the children to go to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Cady McClain) for a couple of weeks.

Or like they often do on days, they simply sideline individuals and don’t actually clarify the place they’re. They only do stuff with different characters. Or possibly Chad will get some sort of clue about the place his late spouse Abby’s stays are and he runs off to attempt to discover them. Or Chad will get phrase that Abby was by no means useless within the first place, goes to seek out her. And one other chance for Chad’s departure as Billy Flynn exits and Connor Floyd debuts is possibly Chad decides to go discover his lacking brother Stefan DiMera as a result of he was simply identify dropped and the DiMera brothers are starting to marvel why they will’t attain him.

Days of our Lives: Will Chad Assist Tony?

So, whereas Chad and Stefan DiMera, you already know, weren’t shut, in no way, as a result of he prayed on Abby when she had did, nonetheless Chad might assist Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) seek for Stefan DiMera to clarify his quick absence as they transition actors over to Connor Floyd. However for now, we nonetheless get to see Billy Flynn on Days of Our Lives as he wraps up his iconic function as Chad DiMera till remaining scenes early subsequent yr after which CutiePie Connor takes his place. We’ll let you already know when we now have a remaining air date for Billy Flynn and a debut date for Connor Floyd.

Timeline and Ultimate Ideas on the Recast

So, the timing is the reveal of Billy Flynn’s exit was March fifteenth and the casting reveal of his substitute Connor Floyd got here this week. Now, we all know Billy Rap filming at days not less than a month, presumably six weeks in the past, as a result of his first air date on Younger and the Stressed was June nineteenth, and so they solely tape a few month or so forward. So, we’re taking a look at a niche of not less than 4 weeks, presumably extra, between Chad actors as they swap. So, test again for information on that quickly.