Bitcoin is weathering its ugliest week in months as narrative fades and liquidity rotates

Bitcoin is getting pummeled to kick off June as the market loses its dominant narrative and liquidity continues to rotate into other assets.

The combination has left the flagship cryptocurrency vulnerable to further downside pressure as investors scale back risk and capital shifts toward markets with more momentum or more obvious near-term catalysts, like the chip rally or the SpaceX IPO. Bitcoin is down 13% this week and heading for its worst week since February, according to Coin Metrics.

It’s a familiar feature of crypto cycles: When the main narrative loses momentum, liquidity shifts quickly to other parts of the market. And absent a fresh catalyst to help support demand, bitcoin becomes vulnerable to sharp, flow-dominated price moves. Now, traders are reassessing what’s supposed to be driving the next leg of the cycle.

On Wednesday, bitcoin ETFs registered their 13th day in a row — and longest streak ever — of net outflows, according to SoSoValue. Total assets across the funds fell to $82.8 billion from $107.8 billion on May 14.

The flows are the “primary driver of BTC price appreciation, explaining approximately 45% of weekly return variation, and the best vehicle for tracking investor adoption/appetite,” Citi analyst Alex Saunders said in a note.

He added that bitcoin’s key catalyst for renewed investor interest — the chances of passage of the crypto market structure bill known as the Clarity Act — is drifting further out of reach as legislative priorities shift and lawmakers remain divided on key provisions of the bill.

“We expect sentiment to remain lackluster, especially as the divergence with equity performance remains stark, absent positive news on the regulatory front or ‘de-basement trade’ fears around fiscal position,” Saunders said.

What happened this week

This week’s key trigger was a surprise disclosure on Monday from Michael Saylor’s Strategy revealing the sale of 32 BTC for about $2.5 million — marking its first bitcoin sale since 2022 and second sale ever — to help fund preferred stock dividend obligations.

The move was well telegraphed by the company and represented less than 0.004% of its holdings. Nevertheless, the about-face from Saylor’s “never sell your bitcoin” mantra to a new approach where the bitcoin treasury acts as a funding source cracked investor confidence. Strategy and bitcoin fell that day.

That led to a cascade of long liquidations that accelerated the downside pressure. When leveraged traders betting on higher prices are forced out of their positions, exchanges automatically sell their holdings to cover losses. Crypto exchanges recorded $594 million in long liquidations in a 24-hour period, according to CoinGlass.

Existential crisis

For several months, bitcoin has broken with its main narratives. It’s not acting as digital gold that benefits from geopolitical uncertainty, nor is it acting like an inflation hedge. It’s also not behaving like a high beta tech stock.

In fact, while bitcoin’s been in a price slump, the stock market has notched several all-time record highs and capital is rotating elsewhere as investors chase the chip rally and their obsession with AI infrastructure grows. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices , Intel and Micron more than doubled in value this year. Private-market excitement around companies like SpaceX and Anthropic has become a bigger focus of growth-oriented investors.

Although it isn’t clear exactly how much capital has left crypto for the hotter trades, it’s clear bitcoin is losing the competition for incremental speculative capital.

“With the market being at all-time highs for weeks now (led by tech), one would think this would be an ideal environment for crypto to work in. Could it be that AI and Semis are simply sucking up all excess liquidity?” Wolfe Research analyst Rob Ginsberg wrote in a note Thursday. “After all, who in their right mind would rather buy crypto right now when you could close your eyes, buy a Semiconductor stock and [have] 2-3x your investment in weeks.”

Road map going forward

On Monday, investors will learn whether Strategy was a buyer, a seller or inactive during this week. If the company comes back as an aggressive buyer after its small but significant sale last week, it could help stabilize sentiment.

If the report shows it sold or was inactive, it’s likely to drive traders to worry about one of crypto’s most important sources of structural demand.

“When MSTR last sold BTC … it bought back more than it sold just 2 days later,” said Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick. “This time I suspect the buying following the selling will be more aggressive — I think either 10x (+ 320 BTC) or 100x (+3200 BTC). If I am right, the question is how will markets take it? I would see it as a tentative sign the low has been printed, and given that logic, suspect selling over the weekend will be muted (given risk we find out Monday MSTR has bought a chunk of BTC this week).”

Further down the road, Wolfe says that although bitcoin has broken with its defining narratives, its typical four-year cycle — three up years followed by one down year – is still a good guide, although it could mean traders stay stuck in this bear market for many more months to come.

“We continue to abide by the 4-yr cycle. It has yet to lead us astray and continues to keep us onside,” Ginsberg said. “With an average peak to trough period of 381 days and an average drawdown of 79%, it implies that price bottoms below $40,000 in late October. While nothing is ever perfect, we see no reason to write it off — especially as those targets remain very much on track.”