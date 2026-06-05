Ruvi (RUVI) AI Superapp

Fidelity’s FBTC now custodies roughly 183,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth about $13.4B, standing out as the only major spot ETF that holds its own coins in self-custody rather than handing them to a third party. With BTC trading near $73,300, institutional conviction remains firm even as the market digests the rally. Some investors watching that flow are also turning toward the Ruvi (RUVI) decentralized AI superapp (ruvi.io ), which meters 20+ AI models behind a single $RUVI economy and pays contributors for the user-training value they generate.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Where Analysts Set the Next Targets

Any serious Bitcoin price prediction starts with the institutional desks. Standard Chartered holds a $150,000 year-end target, citing sustained ETF inflows and tightening supply on exchanges. JPMorgan models a $150,000 to $170,000 range as custody products like FBTC absorb new issuance. Fidelity itself stays cautious, flagging $65,000 to $75,000 as a durable support band. On the chart, BTC defends a support zone near $70,000 to $74,000, with resistance stacking above and steady ETF demand from products like FBTC absorbing the dips. While analysts debate these levels, Ruvi is already metering 20+ AI models with real revenue funding on-chain burns that shrink $RUVI supply. Visit for details.

Why Capital Is Rotating Toward Ruvi

Bitcoin holders capture none of the revenue moving through the network. Miners take the fees; holders simply wait for price. That structural gap is what Ruvi was built to close. Visit for details. Every prompt run through its AI tool suite meters $RUVI, every model improvement by a contributor pays out in $RUVI under the user-training program, and every dollar of platform revenue funds an on-chain buyback-and-burn that removes supply permanently. BTC stores value while Ruvi captures and returns it. Capital is rotating before the end of the presale because the model is sharper, smaller in market cap, and built on real product activity rather than pure scarcity.

Phase 3 at $0.020 and the $500 Entry Math

Phase 3 is live at $0.020. Phase 1 sold out at $0.010, Phase 2 at $0.015, and the next tier, Phase 4, steps up to $0.028 before the final Phase 7 at $0.070. A $500 position at Phase 3’s $0.020 buys 25,000 $RUVI. At the $0.070 final phase that allocation is worth $1,750. At the $0.10 listing target that is $2,500. At a $1 token price that is $25,000. The supply is fixed at 5,000,000,000 $RUVI and non-mintable, with platform revenue funding an on-chain buyback-and-burn that reduces it over time. VIP 5 stacks a +100% bonus on a 500,000 $RUVI position, paid before exchange access. When Phase 3 closes, $0.020 is gone and the same $500 buys 7,000 fewer tokens at $0.028. While Bitcoin holders wait on price alone, Ruvi is shipping product today with 20+ AI models live and 3,000+ holders already locked in. Visit for details.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction debate runs from Fidelity’s cautious $65,000 support to Standard Chartered’s $150,000 year-end call, with FBTC’s $13.4B in self-custody anchoring institutional conviction in the market. Yet BTC holders still capture none of the revenue their own network generates. Ruvi at $0.020, with 3,000+ holders and 20+ AI models live, pays contributors in $RUVI and burns supply on-chain from real platform activity. Make a move before Phase 3 closes and today’s entry becomes the floor. Full documentation at docs.ruvi.io https://docs.ruvi.io.

FAQs

What is the current Bitcoin price prediction for this year? Analysts range widely: Fidelity sees $65,000 to $75,000 support, while Standard Chartered and JPMorgan target $150,000 or higher. BTC trades near $73,300.

Why are Bitcoin holders buying Ruvi? Bitcoin holders capture none of the fees their network produces. Ruvi instead pays contributors $RUVI for user-training value and runs an on-chain buyback-and-burn that returns revenue to participants.

Is Ruvi better positioned than Bitcoin for upside? Ruvi sits at $0.020 in Phase 3 with a 5B fixed supply, 20+ AI models live, and 3,000+ holders. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Always perform your own due diligence or consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Ruvi AI

contact@ruvi.io



Ruvi is a decentralized AI superapp combining generative AI tools (text, image, video, audio) behind a single unified product. $RUVI powers a user-in-the-loop training economy where contributors earn for improving the platform. Fixed 5B supply, non-mintable. Platform revenue funds permanent on-chain buyback and burn.

This release was published on openPR.

