Why Ethereum Could Tank Another 25% Before Finding a Bottom: Analysis

If you’ve been tracking crypto prices over the last couple days, you already know the broader picture: the market is getting hammered. Bitcoin cratered below $67,000, its worst level since April, and ETFs are bleeding.

But while things aren’t looking great for Bitcoin in the near term, Ethereum—the second largest crypto asset by market capitalization—is getting hit worse.

Ethereum fell below $2,000 on June 2 and hasn’t looked back. There are several possible reasons, beyond the typical macroeconomic winds, why ETH may be especially bearish at the moment: key developers at the Ethereum Foundation have jumped ship, some very vocal, high-profile supporters have sold their bags, and Ethereum ETFs have now logged 15 consecutive trading days of net outflows.

On Myriad, a prediction market built by Decrypt‘s parent company Dastan, current odds on Ethereum’s next move tell you everything you need to know about ETH sentiment at the moment. Traders are now pricing in a 71% chance that Ethereum drops all the way down to $1,500 before making any kind of comeback. Those odds are up 25% since mid-May.

Ethereum price: What the charts say

Today’s Ethereum price action is brutal in its clarity. ETH opened at $2,004, tested a high of $2,018—barely clearing the broken $2,000 level before sellers stepped in—then plunged to an intraday low of $1,814.90, showing a clean rejection and continuation event.

Ethereum price data. Image: Tradingview

The pattern of lower highs and lower lows that’s been in place since Ethereum’s all-time high of $4,954 in August 2025 is still very much intact.

The chart shows a critical level around $1,700. If ETH doesn’t find buyers and stage a meaningful bounce at or above that zone today or in the next few sessions, there’s very little standing between the current price and the $1,400 support cluster—a region that acted as major resistance-turned-support in early 2023.

That’s roughly 25% below current levels if it touches the minimums from 2025, which is exactly what the prediction market is pricing in.

The Relative Strength Index, or RSI, sits at 34.26—in bear territory and approaching oversold. RSI measures overbought and oversold conditions on a scale of 0 to 100; readings below 30 typically signal a market that’s been sold too hard too fast. We’re not there yet, and a reading in the mid-30s doesn’t automatically mean a bounce is coming. It just means sellers have had the wheel for a while, but there is room for a bigger dip before oversold levels show their effect.

The Average Directional Index, or ADX, reads 21.6—technically “weak” (the price is not dropping as fast as it was previously) but trending upward. ADX measures the strength of a trend regardless of direction; readings above 25 confirm an actual trend is developing. The fact that it’s creeping toward that threshold while the price of ETH is falling is not encouraging for traders.