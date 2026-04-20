Deadline passes for outside teams to sign kicker Brandon Aubrey

FRISCO, Texas – The deadline has passed for teams to submit offer sheets for Cowboys restricted free agent kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey, 30, became a restricted free agent following his third season with the Cowboys in 2025. On March 7, Dallas officially placed the second-round tender on Aubrey, and now the All-Pro kicker has limited options. He can sign his one-year, $5.76 million tender, he and the Cowboys can come to a long-term contract agreement, or Dallas can elect to trade him.

Earlier in March, Aubrey described his negotiations with the Cowboys as in a “waiting pattern” while Dallas was sifting through external and internal free agents. That is more or less where things will remain on a long-term extension, as the two sides are still able to negotiate a long-term deal if they choose to do so.

“Obviously, Dallas is my home,” Aubrey said at the Arlington Grand Prix on March 11. “I’d like to keep it that way, so it would be nice to get a long-term deal going. Just need to sit down and have that conversation.”

At the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said that he was satisfied with Aubrey playing on the tender for the 2026 season, but that the team still would look towards getting a long-term deal done.

“I would say that I’m satisfied short of where we are with him signing the tender offer. I’m satisfied where we are there,” Jones said on March 31. “I’m not going to get into what it would take because that’s obviously still subject of a negotiation, but we do have long-term plans.”

Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones called the negotiations “a journey” at the NFL Combine, and that will continue for the time being as Aubrey heads into his fourth NFL season. Should he meet the necessary requirements for an accured season (reporting to training camp and playing in at least six regular season games) and not sign a long-term deal beforehand, Aubrey will pick up his fourth accured season following 2026 and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

In each of his first three years with the Cowboys, Aubrey has earned a Pro Bowl nod, the first kicker in franchise history to make three consecutive Pro Bowls. For his career, Aubrey has made 112 of his 127 field goal attempts for an 88.2% field goal make percentage.