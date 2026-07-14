‘Deathly’ Zara pants go viral due to fashionistas faceplanting in them: ‘My knees are scarred for life’

Is it death by fashion?

As the wide-leg pants trend continues to take over closets, one particular pair from Zara has fashionistas supposedly tripping and face-planting to the ground due to its exaggerated, long fit.

The villain pair is supposedly the flowy wide-leg pants, which retail for $45 on the trendy retailer’s site, better known by victims online as the “Zara death trousers.”

#zaratrousers on TikTok is filled with videos of women showing and complaining about their battle wounds after wearing the chic, but controversial pants.

The controversial pants retail for $45 on Zara’s website. ZARA

“POV the deadly Zara pants claim yet another victim,” one creator wrote in overlay text on a video of herself with scraped, gravel-covered hands shortly after tripping in her pants.

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While another posted ring cam footage of herself exiting her garage, tripping over the ridiculously long trousers. “They do really need a hazard warning,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

“There should be a Netflix documentary about these pants,” one joked in another video, as commenters chimed in agreeing, “i am a victim can i be interviewed for the documentary?” and “we all died almost.”

Now, an argument could be made that owners of the pants should have them hemmed if they’re dragging on the floor.

Well, one woman did just that after faceplanting “in front of a group of schoolkids on Thursday… and I don’t want it to happen again,” as explained in the caption of her video, where she documented her day in the altered pants.

And she might’ve gotten lucky and unscathed, but one commenter on her clip raised a great point — “I don’t think it’s the length, it’s the width + fabric combo, even worse with open toed shoes,” to which the creator agreed, replying, “I think the lesson is, it’s best to be cautious even when you get them hemmed.”

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In other words, proceed with caution if you dare to wear these dangerous bottoms out and about.

Despite getting them hemmed, many say that because of the pants’ width and fabric combo, they’re still dangerous to walk in. Heorshe – stock.adobe.com

You really can’t blame stylish shoppers for wanting to get their hands on them, even when knowing the risks, because a reasonably priced pair of pants with pockets and an elastic waistband is a beloved, often hard-to-find combo.

Because of that, everyone just seems to have “the same falling problem in these lethal trousers” another victim wrote in overlay text on her TikTok video, with comments chiming in saying, “My knees are scarred for life because of these pants,” with another admitting that they, “…fell in the sand on the 4th of July…sober…because of the trousers.”