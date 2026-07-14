Lakers Proposed Trade Lands Dylan Harper in Massive 6-Player Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Lakers already boast a strong guard core from Luka Doncic to Austin Reaves. They extended Reaves to a new improved long term deal. However, the franchise could still explore the chance of adding solid depth pieces.

There is an opportunity to move for one of the league’s most promising young guards Dylan Harper. The Lakers can engage in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs that would send the 2025 No. 2 overall pick to L.A.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would acquire Harper while sending out Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, Cameron Carr and a 2032 first-round pick and a 2033 second-round pick to San Antonio.

Now, is that giving up too much for a player who is not the first, second or arguably even third option on his team and averaged fewer than 12 points per game? In this proposal, the Lakers would also be letting go of two potential future stars in Thiero and Carr.

Harper concluded a fine rookie season with the Spurs in which he integrated well into the roster and earned valuable minutes. He made the NBA All-Rookie First Team and helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals.

The Lakers can pounce on the opportunity to land one of the stars of the future.

Lakers Positioned for a Direct Dylan Harper Trade?

Harper, having only played a single year, won’t be a complicated trade. He is still on his rookie scale deal worth an annual wage of $12.9 million, which is a cap-friendly deal for the Lakers. The franchise would get a cost-controlled contributor who can grow into a larger role.

The only hurdle would be convincing San Antonio to let go of one of their young talents, much less to a West rival. This is why the Lakers would be committing pieces and draft assets in this proposal. From Hardy down to LaRavia and Knecht, as well as Theiro, the Spurs would be adding more depth as well as possible trade flexibility.

There is also a benefit with the distant first-rounder in 2032 and second-rounder in 2033. While all this looks like too much for a guard going into his second year, it shows value for Harper’s ceiling and the Lakers would be banking on that.

The chances of the Spurs moving Harper are slim, but nothing is impossible in the present NBA market. If the Lakers aim to open more roster slots and add a high upside piece, this framework looks good.

Harper’s First Year Performance Could Earn Him a Long-Term Role in L.A.

Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his rookie year while playing 69 games. He started only four games and wasn’t in the Rookie of the Year conversations, but was one of the more impressive rookie stars.

In the playoffs, Harper played with a non-rookie-like confidence and had several impressive showings that passed the eye test, including a 25-point performance in the NBA Finals series climax against the New York Knicks.

With Doncic and Reaves, it is hard to pin down Harper as a starter if he makes the switch to L.A. However, he would be an ideal fit next to high-usage creators. His age means he could be one for the future for the Lakers.

If the Lakers decide to field a small-ball lineup with a three-guard setup, Harper can be guaranteed starting minutes next to Doncic and Reaves in the backcourt. This is highly unlikely, considering the Lakers’ reported interest in acquiring a wing.