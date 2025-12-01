Demi Moore makes powerful statement about aging after turning 63

Demi Moore’s words of wisdom are full of substance.

The actress, who turned 63 on Nov. 11, got candid on aging while on “The Stephen Colbert Show” on her birthday.

Colbert, 61, asked Moore how she feels after a whirlwind year including winning her first Golden Globe for her work in “Substance,” starring on the hit Paramount+ show “Landman,” and earning the title of one of Glamour’s “Women of the Year.”

Demi Moore on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” CBS

Demi Moore talks aging while on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Nov. 11, 2025. CBS

“Wow. That’s how I feel. Wow, what a great fun year,” she gushed. “I just feel like this is an amazing time, and anybody who thinks that getting older means life is less is sadly mistaken.”

In December 2024, Moore reflected on getting older and being less hard on herself.

The “G.I. Jane” actress told People at the time that she realized that “over the course of my whole life,” she spent too much time passing “judgment against myself.”

Demi Moore shows off her new bangs in 2025. Demi Moore/Instagram

Demi Moore poses on Instagram at 62 years old. Demi Moore/Instagram

“I can look back and go at 20, at 30 I was finding things that weren’t good enough,” reflected Moore. “My relationship with [aging] now is much more in a joyous acceptance.”

“Of course, there’s things that you go, ‘Oh, I wish that was not that way,’ but in terms of the whole, I see myself and the fullness of who I am as opposed to just the external idea of who I am.”

While on Today in September 2024, Moore opened up about how she’s setting an example for future generations, including her daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, whom she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globe on Jan. 5, 2025. Penske Media via Getty Images

Demi Moore celebrates her Golden Globes’ win with her daughters. demimoore/Instagram

“We are what the future is for women, and I look at having my daughters and I don’t want [it] to ever be in their minds that there is an end,” she explained.

“To me, this is the most exciting time of my life,” continued Moore. “It is, I feel like my children are grown, I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go. I don’t know what that looks like or where it is. But I’m just excited to be living in it.”

Meanwhile, the “Striptease” star’s Golden Globes win last January sent the internet into a frenzy.

Demi Moore with her daughters at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 10, 2024. AFP via Getty Images

Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis on July 14, 2018. Getty Images For Comedy Central

The accolade was Moore’s first ever win in the span of her 45-year career.

During her speech, she recounted an exchange with a movie producer 30 years ago who called her a “popcorn actress.”

“At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” Moore expressed. “And I bought in and I believed that and that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”

Demi Moore in 1990. Getty Images

Moore admitted that the “Substance” came during a low point in her career.

“[Then] I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called ‘The Substance,’ and the universe told me that you’re not done.”

Moore relayed: “I’ll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting. In those moments, when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough: I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’”

Demi Moore poses for a portrait in LA circa 1982. Getty Images

Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore attend the “Chances Are” Westwood premiere on March 8, 1989. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The “St. Elmo’s Fire” actress’s daughters celebrated her on social media after her massive accomplishment.

“What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in this film but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work your entire career,” Rumer wrote. “This is just the beginning.”

Tallulah also gushed over her mom.

“This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend,” she penned. “The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride.”

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis with their children at the premiere of Moore’s movie, “G.I. Jane” in New York City in June of 1996. Getty Images

Tallulah added, “I love you mom. You are the greatest teacher. The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy.”