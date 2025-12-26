Despite early struggles, Troy Franklin is etching his name in the history books

The Denver Broncos are 12-3 and have a huge Christmas game ahead, facing the Chiefs in Kansas City in hopes of clinching the division and the one seed, with some help from others around the league.

The offense has been hitting its stride, thanks to Bo Nix carrying the load. His playmakers have been inconsistent throughout the year, and he continues to push the offense forward to win games.

Nix is fifth in the league in most yards lost due to drops, with 295 passing yards lost. It’s impressive that the Broncos have 12 wins with the inconsistencies this season, but when they need a play to be made, the offense does step up.

Including Troy Franklin, who has been criticized just as much as Nix has been this season.

Troy Franklin enters the Broncos history books in his first two seasons despite ups and downs

The criticism has been warranted at times regarding Franklin and the ups and downs he has had this season.

That said, it doesn’t change the fact that he has been huge when the Broncos need a play made, and he still has produced great numbers for only his second year in the league.

According to Tyler Gorse, Franklin’s 955 career receiving yards (to this date) are the third-most by a Broncos draft choice in the fourth round or later in their first two seasons.

THE EXTRA MILE (WEEK 17 AT KC): CB Pat Surtain II has allowed the fewest yards this season among CBs with 400 cov. snaps, per @NextGenStats. Additionally, he leads CBs (min. 50 targets) in tight window throws forced (44.4) and open targets allowed (7). pic.twitter.com/yzqPkoUsH9 — Tyler Gorse (@Tyler_Gorse_) December 24, 2025

On the season, he has recorded 61 receptions for 692 yards and six touchdowns. ESPN projects that he will end the season with the totals of 69 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns.

On third down, Franklin has 10 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. That’s an average of 13 yards per catch, and if it’s not Sutton moving the chains, it’s Nix’s Oregon buddy doing it for the offense.

Franklin has had his fair share of struggles, including the drops he has had this season. But when the team needs him most, he has made plays. He had a great training camp, and all the coaches and players were singing his praises going into the year.

We have seen the flashes that everyone was talking about, and he is continuing to improve as a player and a receiver.

As the regular season nears its end, the postseason will be huge for some young players on this roster, including Franklin. He had his big moment in his first playoff game last year, when he finally connected on a deep bomb with Nix in Buffalo for a touchdown.

If Franklin impresses in the postseason, his outlook for next year and moving forward becomes bright for him and this Denver offense.