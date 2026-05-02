Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Live Score and Stats – May 1, 2026 Gametracker

Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero are proving they know how to put on a show, and they’re going to be called upon in another possible elimination game in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Cunningham’s heroics Wednesday night bought the Detroit Pistons another game as No. 1 seed Detroit visits Orlando for Game 6 on Friday night with the Orlando Magic leading 3-2.

The Pistons struck the last blow to win Game 5, returning the pressure to the Magic to finish the series at home and avoid a trip back to Detroit.

“With a sense of urgency, with a sense of taking care of home,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of the mindset of going back to Florida. “With the way we know how we play at home in front of our fans, with that energy and that excitement in that building. But we’ve got to make sure we’re doing the smart version of it. It’s not about hitting home runs. It’s about hitting singles all night long. And that’s doing the little things – the box-outs, the free throws being made. …”

Cunningham and Banchero scored 45 points apiece when the Pistons extended the series with Wednesday night’s 116-109 victory in Game 5. Cunningham’s output marked a franchise playoff record.

The Pistons are attempting to come back from a 3-1 series deficit against Orlando much like it did 23 years ago in the first round, when the teams held the same seeds.

“Now we got to go to Orlando and get one win there,” Pistons coach J.B Bickerstaff said. “And we’ve won on the road before. So it’s a simple formula for us. Stay in the moment, stay present, take it one at a time.”

The Magic won both games in Orlando (Games 3 and 4) 113-105 and 94-88.

“When our backs have been against the wall, we come out swinging,” Bickerstaff said. “… That spirit carries over. The want to not let your teammate down carries over. And we’ve got a locker room full of guys that feel that way. Until that fat lady starts singing, we’ve got life.”

Even with Cunningham’s big numbers, Bickerstaff figures the outcome will be determined at the other end of the court.

“Our defense is what’s going to be key for us,” Bickerstaff said. “I still think there’s room for improvement (after Game 5).”

The Magic last advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs in 2010, sweeping the then-Charlotte Bobcats and Atlanta Hawks before losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mosley knows they are close to getting the job done and expects them to play like it on Friday night.

“I think their resiliency was great,” Mosley said of his team. “I thought our guys did a really good job at the initial part.”

Banchero’s production in Game 5 came despite going 5-for-12 on free throws.

Mosley identified free-throw shooting (16-for-30) as one of the culprits in the Magic’s loss.

“Got to step up and knock them down,” Mosley said. “Those are things we can control.”

Ausar Thompson’s 15 rebounds gave the Pistons a boost in Game 5, particularly with rebounding a trouble spot for the Magic.

“His ability to get deflections, get steals and just create chaos out there,” Bickerstaff said of Thompson’s overall impact.

Orlando will be without forward Franz Wagner for the second straight game because of an ailing right calf. Wagner averaged 16.8 points per game in the first four games of the series.

–Field Level Media