Savannah Bananas game sold out at Kyle Field, but fans can still meet players at free events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) – The Savannah Bananas are heading to College Station this weekend for a sold-out game at Kyle Field, but fans without tickets can still meet players and join the festivities through several free community events.

Players from both the Savannah Bananas and the Texas Tailgaters will appear at multiple meet-and-greet events before Saturday’s game.

The first event takes place Friday evening, May 1, at Academy Sports + Outdoors, where fans can meet players, get autographs and take photos from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, May 2, another meet-and-greet runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts off Wellborn Road in College Station.

A final meet-and-greet will take place at Aggie Park at 2 p.m. on May 2. The park will feature entertainment and music throughout the day.

The Savannah Bananas game at Kyle Field is sold out, but fans can still meet players at free events across College Station this weekend. (kbtx)

“That’s kind of your last chance to maybe get an autograph or a photo with your favorite player before the game,” Angie Bertinot, marketing manager for Visit College Station, said.

Weekend entertainment

On Friday night, Harry’s in Northgate will host its first concert featuring Jason Arndt, an outfielder for the Texas Tailgaters who also performs as a country musician. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday will also feature Texas A&M sports. Aggie men’s baseball plays at 2 p.m., followed by Aggie women’s softball at 4 p.m.

Aggieland Outfitters and C.C. Creations are both authorized sellers for Savannah Bananas merchandise. (kbtx)

Fans looking for Savannah Bananas merchandise can visit Aggieland Outfitters or CC Creations, both authorized sellers.

K-Club, the Savannah Bananas fan club, receives discounts at nearly 10 locations across town.

Visit College Station will be outside Kyle Field on Saturday, handing out free rally towels and offering temporary tattoos.

Over in downtown Bryan, the Palace Theater will show the game for those without Savannah Bananas tickets.

Ticket warning

All official tickets come directly through the Savannah Bananas website and are distributed digitally.

Bertinot said StubHub and SeatGeek are reputable third-party options for fans still looking for tickets. However, she warns that anyone selling tickets outside the stadium on game day could be a red flag for fake tickets.

“If there’s people selling tickets pre-game outside the stadium, I’d probably be a little suspicious of them,” Bertinot said.

Economic impact

Visit College Station expects the one-day Savannah Bananas event to generate around $18 million in direct economic impact.

“A lot of these folks have never been to College Station before,” Bertinot said. “This is probably their first time here.”

Bertinot added that the game will be the largest show ever for the Savannah Bananas.