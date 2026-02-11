Detroit Tigers starter undergoes surgery

Updated Feb. 10, 2026, 6:24 p.m. ET

The Detroit Tigers will be without Reese Olson for the 2026 season.

The 26-year-old right-hander underwent right shoulder labral repair surgery Feb. 2, with Dr. Keith Meister performing the procedure. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Wednesday, Feb. 11, for their first workout in Lakeland, Florida, but Olson has already been placed on the 60-day injured list.

He won’t pitch for the Tigers until 2027.

Olson attempted to rehab from a season-ending shoulder injury throughout the offseason, but setbacks ultimately led to surgery.

The Tigers learned about the severity of Olson’s situation about a week before signing left-hander Framber Valdez on Feb. 4 to a three-year, $115 million contract. Six days later, the Tigers reunited with right-hander Justin Verlander on a one-year, $13 million contract.

By putting Olson on the 60-day injured list – along with fellow right-hander Jackson Jobe, who continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery – the Tigers created space on the 40-man roster for Valdez and Verlander.

In 2025, Olson registered a 3.15 ERA with 25 walks and 65 strikeouts across 68⅔ innings in 13 starts. He made two trips to the injured list, suffering from right ring finger inflammation in mid-May and a right shoulder strain in late July.

It wasn’t the first time he dealt with a shoulder injury.

He also missed nearly three months with a right shoulder strain in 2024.

The shoulder injuries – plus the finger injury – limited him to just 35 starts across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, far short of a potential 65 starts had he avoided the injured list.

Without Olson, the Tigers’ rotation in the 2026 season projects to feature Valdez, Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Verlander as the five starters, with Drew Anderson and Troy Melton in the mix if there’s another injury. Skubal and Valdez are two of five left-handers to throw at least 350 innings with a sub-3.50 ERA over the past two seasons.

The need for another frontline starter became even more pressing with Olson sidelined for all of 2026.

It could be why the Tigers signed Valdez.

Olson, who turns 27 in late July, owns a 3.60 ERA in his three-year MLB career, spanning 56 games (53 starts). The Tigers acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers in an underrated move at the 2021 trade deadline, only giving up left-handed reliever Daniel Norris.

