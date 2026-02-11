‘The Mummy 4’ Release Date Set for May 2028 With Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz

Academy Award winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are officially returning for a fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise, “The Mummy.”

Universal Pictures has dated the movie, directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, for a wide theatrical release on May 19, 2028.

Fraser and Weisz, whose involvement was first reported last fall, have closed deals to reprise their roles as adventurer Rick O’Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O’Connell in the movie, plot details for which are being kept — not unironically — under wraps.

The actors’ legend begins with the 1999 reboot of “The Mummy,” which follows a treasure hunter who accidentally awakens a cursed Egyptian priest with supernatural powers. The movie and its 2001 sequel “The Mummy Returns” were major box office hits, reviving the classic monster movie IP and establishing Fraser as a bankable action star. Weisz, however, did not appear in the 2008 threequel “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” so her return to the franchise is particularly thrilling for fans.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett (“Ready or Not” and sequel “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come”) direct the new “Mummy” movie from a screenplay by David Coggeshall (“The Family Plan,” “Orphan: First Kill”). Sean Daniel — who has produced each installment of the $1.8 billion-grossing franchise at the studio since 1999’s “The Mummy,” including “The Mummy Returns,” “The Scorpion King,” “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” and the 2017 Dark Universe project — also returns for the film.

William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein also produce through Project X Entertainment. In addition to starring in the movie, Fraser will serve as an executive producer alongside Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown and Denis Stewart.

Executive VP of production development Jay Polidoro and director of production development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio.

