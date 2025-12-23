One of the most enduring facts about the holidays is that no matter how prepared you think you might be, you’re bound to forget something. It’s par for the course in a season filled with a gazillion moving parts, where Christmas magic is synonymous with a lack of sleep. There’s a lot of hustle and bustle, and it can be difficult to keep up with it all.

With so much pressure on the day, it’s understandable that you might forget an item or two, but that doesn’t make it any easier when dinner’s a few hours away, and you realize you forgot to get noodles for mac and cheese. The agony! But, if you do need to make an emergency run for eggs or buttermilk, you might be wondering: Is Target open on Christmas Day? Fortunately, you’re in the right place for the answer.

Whether you’re looking to grab ingredients for your holiday roast or need last-minute stocking stuffers so chic they could only have come from everyone’s favorite bougie-adjacent retailer, Target has everything you need and then some. From viral cooking oil to glassware to make a fuss about, you’d be hard-pressed not to find more than what you bargained for.

What Are Target’s Christmas Eve Hours?

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

Need more powdered sugar to top off your pavlova? They’ve got it. How about a Lego set for the kiddos? Yep! That too! It’s a one-stop shop giving you all the more reason to relax, take a deep breath, and maybe have another sip of eggnog. You know before you pull your hair out. On the bright side, if you find you have more guests than expected and need to pick up more chicken, Target will be open on Christmas Eve, with most stores opening at 7 a.m. and closing early at around 8 p.m. Stores will also be open extended hours on Dec. 23, with most locations staying open until midnight.

Is Target Open on Christmas Day?

The bad news is that if you do end up waiting until the day of to make your grocery list and check it twice, Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day. That does mean you’ll have to be a little more proactive about getting your prep out of the way, but future you will thank you for making the extra effort. Although you won’t be able to pop in on Christmas Day, Target stores will reopen on Friday, Dec. 26, during regular business hours.

Regardless, the real magic of the season isn’t about what ends up making it onto your plate or how many gifts you can fit under the tree. Christmas is all about sharing memories with loved ones and taking a moment to show them just how much you care. We’ll definitely still take that third glass of eggnog, though.

This story was originally published by Parade on Dec 23, 2025, where it first appeared in the Food & Drink section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.