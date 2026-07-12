‘Die Hard’ actor Robert Davi blasts Mamdani over Little Italy map

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“Die Hard” actor Robert Davi blasted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Friday after a city map highlighting immigrant enclaves omitted Little Italy.

The “New York City Immigrant Enclaves” map resurfaced on social media earlier this week after users pointed out it omitted Little Italy, as well as historically Jewish and Irish neighborhoods, despite highlighting 30 immigrant communities across the five boroughs.

Following criticism from Italian-American groups, the city said it plans to update the map to include Little Italy.

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Davi, who was born in Astoria, Queens, lashed out at Mamdani in a video posted on X, calling him a “jerk” for snubbing Little Italy.

“I hope every New York Italian American and Irish American spits on you when they see you,” Davi said. “I would spit on you if I saw you. Shame on you, you garbage man. Shame on you. Respect the city you’re in and understand the people who helped build it.”

“My grandparents came from Sicily and Naples and they taught me, speak the English. This is America. God bless America,” the 75-year-old “Licence to Kill” actor said.

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“My grandfather enlisted in World War I and got wounded three times … he helped build New York City as an immigrant, an Italian immigrant,” he continued.

The veteran actor also suggested the mayor, whom he described as a “leftist Marxist Communist,” leave the United States.

“Go back to where you were born, Mamdani,” Davi said. “You don’t belong in America.”

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Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and moved to the United States when he was 7 years old.

Davi also suggested there should be a constitutional amendment preventing Mamdani from running for public office.

“You should spend time in America, at least a generation, especially those of you that come from a country that has a totally different philosophical ideology bent,” he said.

The mayor’s office previously directed Fox News Digital to remarks Mamdani made during an unrelated press conference Friday, where he defended the map and said it had originally been created under the previous administration in 2023.

“This map was initially created by the prior administration in 2023, and when we inherited it, we added a few additional neighborhoods,” Mamdani said. “It’s clearly not an exhaustive list of the more than 200 ethnic communities that call our city home, and we’re going to be making additional changes in the future to reflect that and that includes Little Italy.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani’s office for comment.

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According to the Library of Congress, more than 4 million Italians immigrated to the United States between the 1880s and 1924, with roughly one-third settling in New York City.

Fox News Digital’s Brittany Miller contributed to this report.