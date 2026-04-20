DIRECTV Modernizes Its Satellite Television System

DIRECTV, one of the largest satellite television providers in the United States, is upgrading its main video delivery platform. The company is implementing new software from Harmonic, a technology firm listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker HLIT.

The upgrade uses Harmonic’s VOS Media Software, described as cloud-native. This software now powers the entire process of preparing and sending out DIRECTV’s television channels to customers’ homes via satellite. This process is known as the playout-to-delivery workflow.

In traditional television broadcasting, different parts of video handling often use separate, specialized equipment. The new software brings many of these functions together into one unified system. It manages several key steps: bringing in the video content (ingest), playing it out on schedule, inserting advertisements, adding channel branding such as logos or graphics, encoding the video into a format suitable for transmission, and using a technique called statistical multiplexing to efficiently send multiple channels together.

This setup runs entirely within DIRECTV’s own private data center rather than public cloud services. The software helps deliver high-quality, broadcast-standard video for the company’s many linear channels. Linear channels are the regular television stations that follow a fixed schedule, unlike on-demand services.

A notable feature is improved support for advertising. The system allows ad insertion not only on regular channels but also on high-value ones, including live events and pay-per-view programming. This can help DIRECTV increase revenue from advertisements while maintaining smooth operations.

DIRECTV’s existing automation, storage, and monitoring tools connect directly to the new software through special programming interfaces, or APIs. This integration allows the company’s teams to control scheduling and channel operations more easily from their current systems.

By moving to this software-based approach, DIRECTV expects to lower its day-to-day operating costs. The system also provides more flexibility to scale services as needed. Advanced encoding and compression technology, which uses artificial intelligence techniques according to Harmonic, helps maintain excellent picture quality while using less bandwidth. This efficiency can reduce expenses related to satellite transmission.

The partnership between DIRECTV and Harmonic builds on previous work together. As viewer expectations for high-quality video content continue to grow, media companies are increasingly turning to software solutions to replace older hardware-based systems. These modern platforms are often easier to update and maintain.

For viewers, the changes behind the scenes are designed to ensure reliable delivery of a wide range of channels with consistent quality. The upgrade covers DIRECTV’s full lineup of linear programming distributed across the United States.

This move reflects a broader trend in the television industry toward software-defined video infrastructure. Companies like DIRECTV are investing in these technologies to stay competitive in a market that includes streaming services and cable providers. The software helps simplify complex operations that were once managed by multiple different systems.

Harmonic specializes in video delivery technology and positions its VOS platform as a way for service providers to modernize their networks efficiently. The implementation at DIRECTV focuses on satellite-based direct-to-home service, which remains an important way many households receive television programming.

Overall, the adoption of this software aims to create a more streamlined, cost-effective foundation for DIRECTV’s video services while supporting future growth in content delivery. The shift from separate systems to a single platform centralizes tasks such as playout, ad placement, branding, and processing. This centralization reduces the need for multiple pieces of equipment and the staff time required to manage them separately.

The software’s design also supports occasional-use channels that carry special live sports, concerts, or other events on a temporary basis. By handling these alongside regular programming, DIRECTV can respond more quickly to scheduling changes without overhauling its entire setup. Statistical multiplexing plays a quiet but important role here by adjusting data rates between channels in real time so that busy scenes on one channel do not force lower quality on others.

In everyday terms, the upgrade means DIRECTV can keep delivering sharp pictures to millions of satellite dishes while spending less on the behind-the-scenes work. The private data center approach keeps the company in control of its own infrastructure instead of relying on outside cloud providers. At the same time, the cloud-native design of the software makes it simpler for engineers to add new features or expand capacity in the future without buying and installing new hardware racks.

Harmonic’s solution is built to work with the kinds of high-volume, scheduled broadcasts that satellite TV depends on. By combining ingest, playout, and delivery in one package, the company says service providers like DIRECTV can reduce the number of separate vendors and tools they rely on. The result is a cleaner, more manageable operation that can adapt as viewing habits and technology continue to evolve.

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