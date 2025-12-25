Disney x lululemon We Made Too Much section specials

Dec. 24, 2025, 4:45 p.m. ET

lululemon’s We Made Too Much section currently features items from the Disney x lululemon collection.

The sale includes popular items like the Everywhere Belt Bag, Define Jacket and Align High-Rise Pant with Disney-inspired designs.

lululemon is also holding an End-of-Year shopping event with specials available through the end of 2025.

The lululemon We Made Too Much section is a gold mine for savvy shoppers—and right now, it features exclusive end-of-year scores from the Disney x lululemon collection at seriously magical prices. Think iconic Mickey Mouse belt bags, oversized hoodies with playful graphics and even leggings and shirts in Disney-inspired prints. All the quality lululemon fans love—plus a dose of nostalgic Disney charm.

Disney x lululemon finds in the We Made Too Much section

These Disney x lululemon finds blend playful design with high-performance fabrics—and with prices starting at $29 for an Everywhere Belt Bag to $49 Align leggings, these finds are perfect for anyone looking for limited-edition activewear that stands out. Don’t sleep on these—shop now before these treasures disappear!

Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey in Motion Graphic

Disney x lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Mickey in Motion Graphic Water-resistant and spacious, this cult-favorite belt bag is half off and perfect for hands-free days. $29 at lululemon

Disney x lululemon Define Jacket Nulu

Disney x lululemon Define Jacket Nulu A sleek, lightweight jacket featuring Disney-inspired details and buttery-soft Nulu fabric for ultimate comfort and style. Perfect for layering during workouts or casual wear. $89 at lululemon

Disney x lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie

Disney x lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie Oversized and cozy with bold Mickey graphics, it’s a winter staple at an unbeatably friendly price. $79 at lululemon

Disney x lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch

Disney x lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch Iconic Align leggings meet playful Disney design. Made with weightless Nulu fabric, these high-rise pants offer unbeatable softness and flexibility for yoga or lounging. $49 at lululemon

Disney x lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Hip Length

Disney x lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Hip Length This activewear essential features minimalist Disney touches—great for workouts or loungewear. $54 at lululemon

Disney x lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4-Inch

Disney x lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4-Inch Breathable, quick-dry shorts with subtle Disney accents. Ideal for running or training, featuring a high-rise fit and lightweight feel for maximum movement. $49 at lululemon

When is lululemon’s End-of-Year shopping event?

Now through the end of 2025, you can shop tons of specials during the lululemon End-of-Year shopping event. Here’s the catch: When something is gone, it’s gone for good. Shoppers usually say that top items sell out in a flash.

What is the We Made Too Much section?

It’s lululemon’s overstock area where past-season items, limited runs and special collections are featured.

