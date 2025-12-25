Northern California live storm updates on December 24

A storm that moved into Northern California overnight is resulting in power outages, flooded roads and downed tree limbs.The KCRA 3 weather team issued an Alert Day for both Wednesday and Thursday, which indicates that conditions could be a risk to public safety.Snowy conditions can also lead to chain controls. When they are in effect, all vehicles except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires equipped are required to install chains. Also, the speed limit for Interstate 80 is reduced to 30 mph, while the limit is 25 mph on Highway 50.Find the full forecast here.Track power outages here.Track road conditions and chain controls here.We are tracking live weather updates as we receive them. Live updates7:30 p.m.: Andres Valle reports from Calaveras County where homeowners are using sandbags to try to prevent flooding. Watch in the video below. Maricela De La Cruz reports from Grizzly Flats where powerful winds knocked down trees. Watch in the video below. 6:30 p.m.: Traffic is being held on I-80 in both directions at Donner Summit do to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. 5:15 p.m.: A tree fell on a home in Carmichael on Wednesday. The people who lived there were out of town and no one was hurt.5 p.m.: A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of the Sacramento area. People are being asked to be cautious of flooded roads, creeks and streams as well as poor drainage areas. The warning is expected to last until 7:30 p.m.4:50 p.m.: About 344 SMUD customers are without power, according to the utility’s outage map.See the map here. 4 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the Sacramento area. Until about 4:45 p.m., pea-sized hail and winds of about 30 miles per hour are expected. 3:15 p.m.: Evacuation warnings are in effect for the Cosgrove Creek area near Valley Springs and La Contenta due to rising water levels, according to the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services. Under an evacuation warning residents are advised of a potential threat to life and property. There is a possibility for an evacuation order.To see the evacuation warning zone on a map, click here. 12:30 p.m.: Traffic on westbound I-80 is being turned around at Truckee and Donner Lake Interchange due to multiple spinouts.12 p.m.: As of this writing, there are at least 96,000 utility customers across California without power, according to a state dashboard.In San Joaquin County, PG&E said about 2,600 customers in the Stockton area lost their power.11 a.m.: The Imaginarium at Cal Expo is closed Wednesday because of wind-related concerns.10:57 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter division shared video of a water rescue that happened midnight Wednesday near Highway 113.10:27 a.m.: The Amador Fire Department said it is at Westover Field on Airport Road in Sutter Creek, filling sandbags for anyone who needs them.10 a.m.: As of this writing, there are roughly 123,000 utility customers across California without power.9:55 a.m.: These are chain controls as of this writing.Interstate 80Eastbound traffic: Chains are required from Kingvale to Truckee.Westbound traffic: Chains are required from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale. Traffic is being turned around at Truckee and Donner Lake Interchange due to multiple spinouts.Highway 50Chains are required from Twin Bridges to Meyers.9:51 a.m.: The Grass Valley Fire Department shared pictures of its firefighters handling storm-related issues in the city.9:45 a.m.: Pacific Gas & Electric Co. talked about its efforts in addressing storm-related damages.9:15 a.m.: The Sacramento Municipal Utility District spoke about what it’s doing to address storm-related damages.9 a.m.: See our updated forecast in the video player below.7:55 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol said at least one person died in what appears to be a weather-related crash.CHP said a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole at Franklin Boulevard and Point Pleasant Road. That was reported shortly before 6 a.m.7:40 a.m.: See weather highlights from our 7 a.m. newscast in the video player below.7:10 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol East Sacramento division said its officers are responding to multiple reports of vehicle spinouts amid stormy conditions.7 a.m.: A statewide dashboard indicates that at least 138,000 utility customers across California are without power.6:55 a.m.: These are chain controls for mountain travel as of this writing. When chain controls are in effect, chains are required on all vehicles except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires equipped.Also, the speed limit is reduced with chain controls. On Interstate 80, the speed limit is 30 mph, while Highway 50’s speed limit is 25 mph.Interstate 80Chains required from Kingvale in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County.Highway 50Chains are required from Twin Bridges to Meyers.6:20 a.m.: Traffic expert Brian Hickey observed flooding along Interstate 80 at Norwood Avenue. 