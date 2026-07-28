Disneyland closes 6 attractions as 70th anniversary celebration ends – Orange County Register

The Disneyland resort will close six attractions for seasonal refurbishments as the busy summer season winds down and the Anaheim theme park’s 70th anniversary celebration comes to an end after 15 months.

Haunted Mansion, Main Street Cinema, Sailing Ship Columbia, Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes, Frontierland Shootin’ Exposition and Pixie Hollow will temporarily close in August for standard refurbishments and as part of seasonal schedules at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

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The six new attraction closures join Silly Symphony Swings and Frontierland Shootin’ Exposition that were already shuttered for refurbishment.

The Haunted Mansion in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square will be closed for refurbishment on Aug. 8-20 in preparation for reopening in holiday mode on Aug. 21.

The Main Street Cinema will be closed on Aug. 10-27 as the park’s 70th anniversary celebration comes to an end on Aug. 9.

The “Last Verse” video documenting the creation of new lyrics penned by the late Disney songwriter Richard Sherman for the “It’s A Small World” song is expected to be removed from the cinema, according to MiceChat.

The “Fantasmic” nighttime spectacular on Disneyland’s Rivers of America will be dark on Aug. 24-27 and Aug. 31 as daily showtimes during the summer season come to an end.

Traffic on the Rivers of America at Disneyland will be disrupted with the Sailing Ship Columbia and the Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes out of commission in August. The Columbia will be out of service on Aug. 3-7 and Aug. 10-14. The human-powered canoes will be closed on Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 10-13.

Pixie Hollow in Fantasyland will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays in August (Aug. 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27). The Disneyland character meet-and-greet area recently completed a 10-month refurbishment.

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The Frontierland Shootin’ Exposition where visitors fire replica buffalo rifles on an Old West town is expected to remain shuttered through at least early September. The shooting gallery closed in early July for an extended refurbishment.

The Silly Symphony Swings wave swing in DCA’s Paradise Gardens closed in April for seasonal refurbishment and will remain out of commission through at least early September.