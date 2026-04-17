Dominic Fike Announces Intimate ‘Comedy Tragedy Parody’ North America Tour Dates Alongside Tame Impala Support

Dominic Fike has announced an intimate run of headline shows, being referred to as the North American leg of the “Comedy Tragedy Parody” Tour, to take place fall. The dates will run alongside his dates in support of Tame Impala’s arena tour.

Dates kick off Aug. 15 in Asheville, North Carolina and continue across the U.S. with theatres and large clubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas and others before wrapping at the Wiltern in Los Angeles Sept. 30. See below for full routing.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, April 24th at 10am local time at dominicfike.com.

Fike returned from a hiatus to debut his tour in Australia this past December, and currently has two songs charting simultaneously across the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s US and Global charts, with “Babydoll” and “White Keys.” The North American “Comedy Tragedy Parody Tour” follows up on an Australian run in December, which included shows at Brisbane Riverstage, Sidney Myer Music Bowl as well as festival appearances.

The artist has blown up in a way few artists have in recent years, blowing out headline shows in 2022 and 2023 and had already had some hard-ticket sellouts at large clubs under his belt in 2019.

Dominic Fike is represented by CAA.

DOMINIC FIKE TOUR DATES:

“Comedy Tragedy Parody: Dominic Fike in North America”

^ = w/ Tame Impala

8/15 – Asheville Yards – Asheville, NC*

8/16 – Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA*

8/18 – The Dome by Rutter Mills – Virginia Beach, VA*

8/19 – Ting Pavilion – Charlottesville, VA*

8/21 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI*

8/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

8/25 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH^

8/27 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL*

8/28 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN^

9/1 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA^

9/3 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend,OR*

9/5 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC^

9/6 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC^

9/8 – Moda Center – Portland, OR^

9/9 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA*

9/11 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO^

9/14 – Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ^

9/17 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX^

9/19 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX^

9/20 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX^

9/22 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX*

9/24 – Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM*

9/26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas*

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*