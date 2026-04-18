Fortnite Showdown Act II Explained

What’s going to change with Fortnite Showdown Act II? The last few weeks have seen a lot of build up for this major update coming to the game. There’s a whole new roadmap shown off. With new items coming, map changes, and other big updates planned for the Fortnite meta. This will be the version of the game in play for the FNCS too! What’s changing?

Starting with Thursday’s Fortnite update, we’ll move into a second part of the season. It’s essentially another big update to the game. Epic has decided to label the mid-season update for this Fortnite season. We’re starting with Fortnite Showdown Act II. However, a third act is planned between now and the season ending too. This is what’s been announced as coming once the second begins:

Fortnite Showdown Act II

Fortnite Showdown Act II is going to be a second stage for the current season. We’ll get a bunch of new items and the progress towards milestones will reset. We worked through the first batch over the initial month. But there’s four more coming for both Team Ice King and Team Foundation. This is what’s been shown off for the next update that’s coming later this week:

New Revolver

The first item in the Team Ice King side might be the most impactful, it’s a new weapon. This looks like a new version of the Wrecker Revolver from late Chapter 6.

Up until last Fortnite season, weapons fell into a weird pattern of having overpowered pistols in the loot pool. Weapons that dominated gameplay, got nerfed, but still at the end of the season they were the best items. The Wrecker Revolver was insane. Then we saw Mr. Blasty in the Simpson’s seasons. This new revolver would add a powerful pistol for Chapter 7 Season 2 too.

Grenade Launcher

Second on the Team Ice King side is another new weapon. This one is going to be a Grenade Launcher. We don’t know entirely what it’ll be, but a new explosive weapon will be a fun addition for Fortnite Showdown Act II.

Porta Fortress or POI

The next one is a bit more of a mystery. it appears to be a large area made out of builds. Some players think this could be the Porta fortress lets you instantly spawn a bigger set of builds.

These items were useful back in Chapter 1 where the whole meta for building in Fortnite was different. However, they’ve proven much less useful in modern lobbies. They’ll still be able to provide instant cover though. However, the image seems a bit planned out for the Porta Fortress.

It could also be a POI on the map. We’ve had smaller areas like this in the past, where anyone could edit the builds. This one probably links to Save the World too. The design seems very close to the Homebase structures.

Super Shredder

One of the items on the Team Foundation track coming a little sooner will be the Super Shredder. This is a Save the World item! That mode is going free-to-play so having a crossover gun in the next Fortnite update will bring the two modes closer again in Fortnite Showdown Act II.

Reforged Infinity Blade

Milestone 3 for the Ice king Team is the new version of the Infinity Blade. This was an overpowered melee item back in Chapter 1. It’s coming back, but with some big changes.

We’re not expecting the Reforged Infinity Blade to be as powerful as it was originally. However, it’ll likely change gameplay quite a bit. Chapter 6 had one of these boss transformation items every season. Chapter 7 Season 1 had the Stick of Truth, but that was as far as it went. The Reforged Infinity Blade could be the new version of that.

These kinds of items typically aren’t active in every game. With a percentage deciding if they spawn or not, which is adjusted as it’s in the game for longer.

New Gun

Third on the Foundation side is a new gun. This is the one we saw in the Elites trailer for Fortnite. it’ll be a new rifle with an explosive effect.

Map Changes

Last on both sides are the changes coming to the map. These don’t mean much until we see what difference they make in Fortnite Showdown Act II.

When Do the Features Unlock?

That’s what’s a coming in Fortnite Showdown Act II, but when does everything change? Each of them will be unlocked gradually.

Players chose one side or another back at the start of the season. As you get Rivalry kills, you contribute to progress. Each side has to pass a milestone to unlock the content. There are also multipliers in play. They’ll unlock gradually, with Epic changing the multiplier to suit their pace no matter how slow or quick players go.

There are some other changes which have happened quicker though. Mobility item spawn rates have been nerfed with Fortnite Showdown Act II. This is similar to a frustrating mid-season update in C7 S1. Hopefully, the new Fortnite weapons will even out the drawbacks of fewer mobility items on the map.