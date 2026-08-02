Latest iPhone 18 news, leaks, and rumors: Release date, colors, and pricing

At a glance:

Release date: We’re expecting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to arrive in fall 2026, but rumor has it the iPhone 18 may not arrive until early 2027.

Colors: Possible leaks point to four main color options this year for the Pro models: light blue, silver, dark gray, and dark cherry.

Key upgrades: Besides iOS 27 and the Siri AI beta, we’re expecting bigger batteries, camera improvements (including variable aperture for the main camera), and possibly a smaller Dynamic Island.

Pricing: Most new phones are arriving with price increases, and we think a starting price increase is very likely for the new iPhone 18 lineup, sadly.

Apple’s flagship smartphone hasn’t taken a year off from its updates since 2007, and barring a massive surprise, 2026 won’t be different — but there will be a twist. The Cupertino-based tech giant is widely expected to launch a new lineup of iPhones later this year, including the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the rumored iPhone Ultra, the company’s first-ever foldable. The regular iPhone 18, the 18e, and the new iPhone Air are likely to arrive early next year.

We asked you to predict what Apple will do next. See the results and find out how to get a shot at winning an Apple Watch!

As we await the iPhone 18 — and its updated operating system, iOS 27 — rumors continue to trickle out. The pace of leaks on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in particular is likely to increase after a massive hack exposed thousands of Apple’s internal documents, reportedly including iPhone 18 Pro suppliers and tests.

We won’t see any of the new Apple phones in the wild for a couple more months, but we can bring you all of the latest iPhone 18 rumors and the most likely updates in one place.

SEE ALSO: Apple reportedly working on anti-phone snatching security feature



iPhone 18 lineup pricing

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you should circle September in your calendar. That’s when Apple typically holds its big iPhone showcase, and there’s no reason to believe Apple will change that for the iPhone 18. Expect to see new Apple CEO John Ternus take the stage, as his term of office officially begins Sept. 1.

What he’ll be introducing, alas, may put more of a dent in your wallet. Thanks to the ongoing RAM shortage caused by the AI industry (also known as RAMageddon), tons of smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles are seeing huge price hikes. Experts who’ve spoken to Mashable say that trend isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

As the world’s number one smartphone maker, Apple has some advantages over its rivals, but a price increase is very likely. Apple recently raised prices on a variety of its products, and outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook even took the unusual step of preparing us for a pricier iPhone. “Price increases are unavoidable,” Cook told the Wall Street Journal in a June interview. The Journal quoted an analysis showing that the memory chip components in the iPhone 18 Pro will cost Apple $150 more than those in the iPhone 17 Pro.

So should you expect the phones to cost just $150 more than their predecessors (check the iPhone 17 prices for reference)? You wish. There’s the pesky fact that Apple is a for-profit company, and the iPhone is the #1 smartphone in the world for a reason, even though it’s already pricier than Samsung’s.

How much of an increase will Apple fans bear? We may be about to find out, but the Journal estimated $1,299 for the iPhone 18 Pro ($200 more than last year).

iPhone 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Ultra launch dates

The iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones at last year’s iPhone launch event.

Credit: CNET

Barring a huge turn under Ternus, Apple will release the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone Ultra in early September. Obviously, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is the biggest headline here, but the Pro models will bring numerous improvements too.

The iPhone 18, however, alongside the cheaper iPhone 18e, and the next-gen iPhone Air, are rumored to come next year, likely in March 2027.

iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro design

Again, Apple has not released any official teasers or other imagery for the iPhone 18 lineup yet, so anything reported to date could be wrong. Still, from the sum total of all reports, it sounds like Apple isn’t really reinventing the wheel, design-wise. But Ternus, a hardware guy, is reportedly bringing the company’s industrial design group into the center of the Apple fold.

Looking further into the future, the iPhone 20 is said to bring big changes, including a curved waterfall display.

Per our friends at CNET (Mashable and CNET are both owned by Ziff Davis), the display sizes will be roughly the same as last year:

Mashable Light Speed

However, the display quality might be a little different this year. Prominent leaker Instant Digital shared on Chinese social media that Apple’s brightness demands are unusually high this year, so it would be reasonable to expect much brighter displays than in previous years.

Some iPhone 18 models could also have a smaller camera bump compared to previous models. There are reports of a slightly redesigned Dynamic Island on the screen itself, with the pill-shaped notification hub potentially being made smaller in the iPhone 18 Pro models. One alleged leaked image purports to show an iPhone 18 Pro with a downsized Dynamic Island cutout.

iPhone 18: rumored hardware features

So we know the software the iPhone 18 will run: iOS 27, introduced at WWDC 2026. Time to start talking about some of the internal hardware changes Apple is reportedly making to the iPhone 18 lineup.

For starters, it sounds like the lineup will have a standardized 12GB RAM count across the board. In previous years, the Pro models had 12GB of RAM, while the base model had only 8GB. According to Korean outlet The Bell, Apple will be upgrading the base model so that it matches the Pro models in that regard. It’s also widely expected that Apple will adopt new A20 and A20 Pro chips for the base and Pro models, respectively.

It’s also expected that the new iPhones will have a new C2 modem for improved cellular connectivity, and they may also have 5G satellite support. Also reported: a new N2 chip for better WiFi performance.

As for the battery, leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo reported that the batteries will finally be upgraded to 5,000mAh, which would be a big improvement over the iPhone 17 Pro. This year, 5,000mAh has become the new standard for flagship phones, including in Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Instant Digital posted in a separate Weibo leak that the back glass of the iPhone 18 Pro has been altered, resulting in a new unified look, as opposed to the two-tone look of the iPhone 17 Pro. Whether that change will affect durability (or if it’s just an aesthetic difference) remains to be seen. Other possible upgrades include an improved LTPO+ display, Apple’s new C2 modem, 5G via satellite connectivity, and the improved N2 chip, which should improve hotspot and AirDrop reliability.

The most colorful iPhone 18 Pro rumors

Courtesy of leakers, we may already know the iPhone 18 Pro colors. If that’s the case, the must-see equivalent of the iPhone 17’s unforgettable “cosmic orange” shade is said to be a wine-like “dark cherry,” which we’d expect to sell like hot… cherry pies?

Based on numerous leaks, the most likely color lineup for the iPhone 18 Pro will be silver, dark gray, light blue, and the aforementioned “dark cherry.”

Sadly, we think fans of black iPhones are out of luck, though the rumored dark gray color looks black in supposed dummy units shared by leakers like Sonny Dickson.

What about the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Several reports out of China say that because the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a much larger battery, it may be a bit of a chunky boy as a result.

We’re not talking about a huge increase in weight and width: a quarter of a millimeter in thickness and 7 grams more, respectively. Still, every gram counts on the heftiest iPhone model you can get — so iPhone 17 Pro Max upgraders may want to check that their pocket linings can bear the bulk of a larger iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro has helped Apple break sales records in 2026.

Credit: Stan Schroeder / Mashable

iPhone 18 camera rumors

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a source of many spot-on iPhone reports, says the iPhone 18 Pro, in particular, will have “some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades in the lineup’s history.”

Why? First, the telephoto camera has a larger aperture. But more important is the variable aperture.

First reported by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, variable aperture is a huge deal. It would let the iPhone 18 Pro camera capture different amounts of light for different situations — potentially leading to a huge leap in photo quality, if you know what you’re doing.

For instance, the bokeh effect famously associated with portrait mode on iPhones would be possible in-camera rather than through software processing, resulting in more natural and generally better-looking shots.

What about Siri AI?

Of course, one of the first things many users will want to know about the iPhone 18 when they get their hands on one: what is the new, revamped, AI-upgraded Siri experience like?

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can try it yourself by installing the iOS 27 beta.

The new features include Siri becoming an actual chatbot with its own app. It’s also able to understand what’s on your screen, and it can help you write, create images, and edit photos.

For an overview, check out our guides to iOS 27 and Siri AI’s top features.