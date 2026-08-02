Ex-Lakers Star Told NBA Career May Be Over Amid Free Agency Silence

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits on the bench during a time-out from the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 19: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a made basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of game three of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 19, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty

Despite coming off a productive 2025-26 season, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has yet to draw any suitors in free agency, which started a month ago.

Westbrook, who turns 38 in November, averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 64 appearances for the Sacramento Kings last season. Any team would claw for that kind of production off the bench, but Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, has yet to sign anywhere.

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Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits on the bench during a time-out from the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Unless Westbrook is planning to retire this offseason, things aren’t looking too good as far as the former league MVP landing with a new team. According to Spoctrac’s Keith Smith, signs show that Westbrook’s career could be over if he doesn’t get signed soon.

“We may see it where he may be, ‘I don’t have anywhere where I like right now, let’s see where it goes.’ And then we get deep into the season and no one signs him and then it just kinda ends. Unfortunately, that’s the way a lot of careers do end in the NBA. Guys, they don’t have a spot out of the gate to start a season and then they just hang on for a long time and (an opportunity) never comes.”

Smith mentioned the Heat as the team that might make sense for Westbrook, but Miami doesn’t appear to think too highly of the former All-Star, according to the team insider Barry Jackson (h/t hoopsrumors.com)

“Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald considers what’s next for the Heat after missing out on James, evaluating potential free agent alternatives for the team and noting that “fresh” conversations are expected with veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” wrote Luke Adams of Hoopsrumors.com. “While there have been rumors connecting Russell Westbrook to Miami, Jackson hears that a coach whom Erik Spoelstra trusts advised the Heat not to sign the former MVP, claiming that he’s difficult to coach.”

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Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder – Game Three

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 19: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a made basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of game three of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 19, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

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It has been over seven years since Westbrook was viewed as a perennial All-Star and All-NBA performer. In his final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook averaged a triple double — 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game — for a remarkable third year in a row.

From there, Westbrook played one season for the Houston Rockets, where he was still an elite player but wasn’t the greatest fit alongside James Harden. Westbrook went to Washington, where he put up big numbers again but for the mediocre-at-best Wizards.

Then came the Lakers. L.A. traded for Westbrook an a now-infamous deal that paired Mr. Triple Double with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook played 1 ½ seasons of probably the most forgettable basketball of his career.

One of the greatest players in Thunder history, Westbrook is a slam-dunk first ballot Hall of Famer in many eyes. He has become a journeyman in recent years, though he has been far from a slouch on every team he’s played for.

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