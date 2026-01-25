Dragon Ball Announces New Anime

The Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival is in full swing, and the major shonen event has some big news for Z-Fighter enthusiasts. With the last anime from the franchise taking Son Goku and his fellow fighters into the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Daima, the time has come for Akira Toriyama’s series to return to the screen. If you’re wondering what lies ahead for the Saiyans, we have you covered as we break down the big announcement revealed at this major event.

The announcement was made during the first part of the Genkidamtsuri with voice actor Masako Nozawa and Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku in attendance. The pair being the face of this first panel makes sense considering the news revealed at the event, as Dragon Ball Super will return to give anime fans the long-awaited Moro Arc. Teased as Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol Arc, this next chapter will finally see Goku and Vegeta return following the Tournament of Power Arc, pitting them against an energy-absorbing wizard. Production has already begun on the next chapter of this new Dragon Ball Super anime, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed.

Producer Akio Iyoku stated that they “have decided to create an anime adaptation for this story from the comics,” with Goku’s voice actor happy to return to her role in the franchise. Needless to say, we have to imagine that there are many Z-Fighter fans who are beyond thrilled that the series is finally returning to the small screen via this new look at the Galactic Patrol.

Toei Animation

Where to Now, Dragon Ball?

For those wondering where we last left the Saiyan warriors in the latest story in the timeline, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the most recent outing for the Z-Fighters. In the latest movie, we witnessed Piccolo and Gohan scoring new transformations, fighting against a new take on the Red Ribbon Army, and taking on a familiar threat with a twist in Cell Max. The manga would cover a brief period after the defeat of Cell Max, seeing the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly testing out Gohan Beast on the battlefield. There was an additional chapter released last year that documented how Goten and Trunks became superheroes, though fans have been waiting to see what the future holds for the Dragon Ball Super manga ever since.

Dragon Ball Super itself brought its first anime series to an end in 2018, though the sequel series would continue with two feature-length films. The Galactic Patrol Arc, aka the Moro Arc, was one of the longest arcs of Dragon Ball Super’s manga and saw every member of the Z-Fighters taking on the new threat to the world. Taking place immediately after the Tournament of Power, fans shouldn’t expect new transformations for many of its main characters, but there are still plenty of surprises in store. This storyline takes place before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but after those of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so don’t expect Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast to make an appearance if it sticks to the source material.

