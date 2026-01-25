SmackDown: Jan. 23, 2026 | WWE

A brawl erupted between Sami Zayn, Trick Williams and Damian Priest

03:21 Sami Zayn, Trick Williams and Damian Priest come to blows before their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

United States Champion Carmelo Hayes def. Ilja Dragunov

03:33 United States Champion Carmelo Hayes defends his title against Ilja Dragunov. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

The United States Title still belongs to Carmelo Hayes after an incredible bout against former champion Ilja Dragunov.

The hard-hitting affair featured the challenger receiving a nasty battle scar, but his Constantine Special lariat wasn’t enough to end the bout.

Dragunov looked poised to regain the title, but The Miz appeared and derailed the Super H-Bomb, allowing Hayes to hit First 48 and retain the United States Championship.

Once he realized what The Miz had done, Hayes berated The A-Lister from inside the ring.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill def. Chelsea Green | Non-Title Match

03:08 Jordynne Grace calls out WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, leading to a heated argument. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill crushed Chelsea Green in a non-title match, leading to a heated argument between the champion and Jordynne Grace.

The MFTs def. The Wyatt Sicks to win the WWE Tag Team Championship

09:14 Solo Sikoa’s MFTs capture the WWE Tag Team Championship from Uncle Howdy’s Wyatt Sicks. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

SmackDown has new WWE Tag Team Champions as The MFTs dethroned The Wyatt Sicks.

Solo Sikoa and his right-hand man Tama Tonga rode into battle and brought the fight to Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, leaving the champions stunned in the early goings.

Gacy flipped the momentum thanks to his innovative and bizarre offense, leaving Sikoa and Tonga down in a heap.

The action broke down on the outside, and Sikoa cracked Lumis with the Wyatt lantern, allowing Tonga to hit Cut Throat and win the match and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Nathan Frazer def. Johnny Gargano

02:58 Johnny Gargano battles Nathan Frazer in an edge-of-your-seat collision. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

The speedy Nathan Frazer picked up one of the biggest wins of his career as he knocked off the veteran Johnny Gargano.

Candice LeRae attempted to get involved on behalf of her husband, but Axiom sprung into action.

The Spanish Superstar snuck up on LeRae and put a mask on her, but when Gargano went to check on her, she struck him in confusion. This allowed Frazer to roll up Gargano to score the win.

Drew McIntyre dared anyone to beat him for the Undisputed WWE Title

03:15 Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre issues a warning to the locker room. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

Giulia & Kiana James def. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax & Lash Legend | No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Tag Team Match

03:07 Women’s United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James defeat Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as well as Nia Jax and Lash Legend in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

Women’s United States Champion Giulia and her business associate Kiana James are the new No. 1 Contenders to RHIYO and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship after winning a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

The fast-paced action featured James hitting a stunning 401K on Nia Jax.

Lash Legend caught Alexa Bliss in mid-air and planted her with a Lash Extension, but Charlotte Flair took out Legend with a Spear, allowing James to sneak in and steal the pinfall.

Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams ended in a no-contest

03:30 Trick Williams and Damian Priest’s match is interrupted by Sami Zayn. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

Sami Zayn attacked Trick Williams and Damian Priest, forcing a no-contest in the main event of SmackDown.

01:44 The Viper strikes twice as Randy Orton RKOs both Trick Williams and Sami Zayn. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Peacock, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network and more.

After Williams got back to his feet, Randy Orton appeared and RKO’d the newcomer before doing the same to Zayn.