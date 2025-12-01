Drake, ISU cancel Monday classes due to snowstorm

Several central and north-central Iowa schools are already announcing delays and cancellations for Monday. AGWSR, Alden, BCLUW, Belmond-Klemme, Fort Dodge, South Hamilton, Webster City and other districts have announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Chariton, Eagle Grove and Mormon Trail will be closed on Monday.As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, there are 65 schools that will be delayed or closed.You can see our updated list of closings and delays here.Drake, Iowa State and UNI are among the colleges and universities to cancel classes Monday to provide students more time to return to campus from Thanksgiving break. Simpson, Central, Grinnell and Grand View University have also canceled Monday’s classes.Iowa Central Community College and Des Moines Area Community College will also be closed on Monday.» Subscribe to KCCI’s YouTube page» Download the free KCCI app to get updates on the go: Apple | Google Play

Several central and north-central Iowa schools are already announcing delays and cancellations for Monday.

AGWSR, Alden, BCLUW, Belmond-Klemme, Fort Dodge, South Hamilton, Webster City and other districts have announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Chariton, Eagle Grove and Mormon Trail will be closed on Monday.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, there are 65 schools that will be delayed or closed.

You can see our updated list of closings and delays here.

Drake, Iowa State and UNI are among the colleges and universities to cancel classes Monday to provide students more time to return to campus from Thanksgiving break.

Simpson, Central, Grinnell and Grand View University have also canceled Monday’s classes.

Iowa Central Community College and Des Moines Area Community College will also be closed on Monday.

» Subscribe to KCCI’s YouTube page