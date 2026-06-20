Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona, Liverpool eye move for Van de Ven

Netherlands and Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is wanted by Barcelona and Liverpool, while France and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is the next big star in Real Madrid’s sights. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is linked to various clubs across Europe. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

– Barcelona and Liverpool are knocking on the door for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven, De Telegraaf reports. The two clubs want to take advantage of an impasse in the 25-year-old’s contract talks with Spurs. The Netherlands international, who played the full 90 minutes during the 2-2 draw against Japan, has continued to receive interest despite Tottenham’s underwhelming season.

– Real Madrid could offer up to €220 million for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, according to Marca. The Spanish outlet reports that Los Blancos‘ €150m offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez was a bluff designed to complicate Barcelona’s attempt to sign him, rather than a genuine attempt to bring in the Argentina international. Olise ticks all of Real Madrid’s boxes as he already has a partnership with Kylian Mbappé with the France national team, plays on the right and, as a 24-year-old rising star, still has room to develop. A fee of €220m would be just €2m below the world-record amount that Paris Saint-Germain paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

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Meanwhile, AS reports that Real Madrid are willing to allow a big-name departure to ensure they sign either West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes or Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández, although they would prefer to make the move with a player leaving. Eduardo Camavinga is one who could leave after receiving tempting offers from the Premier League and informal approaches from Paris Saint-Germain, while Aurélien Tchouaméni is another who could go. Elsewhere, The Athletic reports that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Fernandes and keen on Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.

– Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as they aim to sign a left winger, according to Sky Sports. The Villans qualifying for the UEFA Champions League will do little to impact the England international’s future, as they are willing to listen to offers worth around £80m amid further interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. Independently to that deal, the Gunners have also been looking into a transfer for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who would be worth around £34m.

– Liverpool are willing to make an offer approaching €100m for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, according to The Athletic. Leipzig want to extend the Ivory Coast international’s contract, who is also of interest to Paris Saint-Germain, so it would take a big offer to convince them to allow the transfer. It could take as much as €130m to see Diomande, 19, make a move this summer.

– Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is still keen to join Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. Los Colchoneros aren’t completely opposed to letting the 26-year-old leave but are trying to steer him away from Camp Nou, as they see Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal as more favourable destinations. Even so, Barça are aware that signing Álvarez will be difficult unless he makes a public statement about his desire to leave Atleti.

DONE DEALS

– London City Lionesses have announced the signing of ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps. The 33-year-old has joined the London club following a two-year stint in France with Paris Saint-Germain where she made 22 appearances in the Première Ligue last season, keeping 12 clean sheets. Read

– New Zealand defender Tim Payne, who achieved viral fame after being singled out by a soccer influencer ahead of the World Cup, has confirmed he will play for Club Olimpia in Paraguay. Read

ESPN SOURCES

– Real Madrid are looking to continue their summer rebuild by signing a midfielder and a center back, with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández being one of the options highly rated by the club. Read

– Arsenal are planning to return with an improved offer for Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga after having an opening bid rejected.

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OTHER RUMORS

– Arsenal are looking into the necessary details before making a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. (The Independent)

– Barcelona have made an initial offer worth €10m for Colorado Rapids centre-back Lucas Herrington. (Diario Sport)

– Manchester United have opened talks to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville and have offered a contract that runs until 2031 with the option for another year. (Nicolo Schira)

– Tottenham Hotspur are interested in West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and are also keen on Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. (The Athletic)

– Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have both expressed an interest in Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, but a move for the 17-year-old is seen as out of reach for the Bundesliga side. (Philipp Hinze)

– Ismael Saibari has completed his medical ahead of a move from PSV Eindhoven to Bayern Munich that will be worth €52m to €55m. His contract will run until 2031. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Cristian Chivu wants Inter Milan to have Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, Udinese defender Oumar Solet and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones before their training camp in Germany starts on July 16. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Anderlecht defensive midfielder Nathan De Cat is being looked at by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion. (TEAMtalk)

– Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali has been in direct contact with the intermediary of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Díaz. (Nicolo Schira)

– Giovanni Carnevali has also met Randal Kolo Muani‘s intermediary to explore the conditions of a possible deal to bring him to Juventus, with Paris Saint-Germain wanting €40m to €45m for the striker. (Nicolo Schira)

– Inter Milan have sent Atalanta an official offer for Marco Palestra of €45m plus €5m in add-ons. The wing-back has already agreed personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Ajax are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on loan. (AS)

– Juventus have asked for information on Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba. (Nicolo Schira)

– Napoli are watching the situation as Juventus prioritise Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario in their search for a goalkeeper. (Sky Sports Italia)