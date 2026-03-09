Dream Teams Named For Gainwell, Seumalo – And They Aren’t The Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are fast approaching free agency next Wednesday. Understandably, many people are focusing on who the Steelers could add to help bolster the roster. What about the players that were in Pittsburgh last year, though?

The Steelers have a lot of upcoming free agents, but two names tend to stick out among the bunch – RB Kenneth Gainwell and G Isaac Seumalo. Gainwell had a big year for the Steelers, leading the team in catches and winning the team’s Most Valuable Player award. Seumalo was a stalwart on the offensive line, helping guide young offensive linemen throughout his time in Pittsburgh.

Yet when SI’s Conor Orr made his list of dream free agency signings, neither Gainwell nor Seumalo stayed in Pittsburgh. Instead, they both departed for AFC West rivals. Orr paired Gainwell with the Kansas City Chiefs. He then had Seumalo heading to the Las Vegas Raiders to bolster their offensive line.

“Gainwell is an excellent pass protector and receiver who could benefit Patrick Mahomes much in the way Jerick McKinnon used to be both a functional bodyguard and third-down ace as a wide receiver,” Orr wrote. “In watching the Steelers last year, the case could be made that Gainwell was arguably the team’s most clutch offensive player, and while he doesn’t necessarily create mismatches, he is excellent at understanding the symphony of a crowded backfield and how to make himself useful to his quarterback and offensive line.”

There’s a reason why Kenneth Gainwell was the Steelers’ MVP last year. He averaged 4.7 yards a carry while rushing for 537 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Then, as Orr pointed out, Gainwell also could protect the quarterback. Gainwell was QB Aaron Rodgers’ personal security blanket in more ways than one. Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said the team would love to have Gainwell back in the fold in 2026, but they haven’t reached an agreement as of writing.

So, perhaps Gainwell will seek his fortunes, both financially and playing-wise, elsewhere. With how the Chiefs struggled in 2025, no doubt QB Patrick Mahomes would love a security blanket like Gainwell.

Speaking of struggling, there’s the Raiders offensive line. The Raiders allowed 64 sacks last season, most in the NFL. They were one of only four teams to allow at least 60 sacks (the other three allowed exactly 60). No wonder they need help.

“The Raiders need offensive line help almost everywhere,” Orr wrote. “Though I think some of the unit has simply not been coached well to this point and there could be some breakout potential under Rick Dennison, the team’s new offensive line coach.”

Sometimes there’s a talent issue, and sometimes there’s a coaching issue. In the Raiders’ case, it was probably both. They already addressed the coaching issue, but a player like Seumalo can help address the talent issue. Not only can he play well, but he can also help bring younger players along as he did in Pittsburgh. Beat writer Ray Fittipaldo called it a “long shot” for the Steelers to re-sign Seumalo, so this is less of a surprise.

Unfortunately, if Orr’s prediction comes true in free agency, the Steelers will need to replace key contributors in Kenneth Gainwell and Isaac Seumalo while also addressing big issues at the wide receiver position. Free agency is going to be very interesting next week.