DTE ordered to pay $100M for air pollution at Zug Island facility

By / February 19, 2026

Feb. 17, 2026Updated Feb. 18, 2026, 11:42 a.m. ET

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered DTE Energy Co. and its subsidiaries to pay a $100 million civil penalty for Clean Air Act violations at the Zug Island facility EES Coke.

Environmental justice activists from southwest Detroit and nearby communities surrounding Zug Island cheered the ruling as “a monumental victory.”

“Our families and neighbors can never get back the years lost to breathing dirty air,” said Theresa Landrum, a southwest Detroit activist and Sierra Club member who lives about 3 miles from EES Coke, in a press release. “This ruling gives me faith that big corporations can be held accountable for breaking the law and it gives me hope for the future.”

EES Coke Battery is a coal-powered plant that makes coke, a material used to make steel. It produces “coke oven gas” that can be used as fuel, but produces sulfur dioxide when it burns. Sulfur dioxide pollution can harm people’s respiratory systems and make breathing difficult, especially for people with asthma, a disease more common in Detroit than elsewhere in Michigan. It also can lead to increased risk of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and early death.

