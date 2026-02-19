‘The View’ cohosts shut down Savannah Chrisley’s false claim about AOC

During Savannah Chrisley’s second day serving as a guest cohost on The View this week, the reality star was shut down by the permanent panelists over a false claim she made about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The moment came at the top of Wednesday’s broadcast, as the cohosts led the show’s Hot Topics discussion about Ocasio-Cortez’s heavily criticized handling of a question about Taiwan at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 13.

As Joy Behar countered pushback to AOC’s response — which included the New York congresswoman pausing for several moments during the scattered reply — she urged critics to focus on Donald Trump’s multiple on-camera mishaps instead: “Check him out before you start attacking AOC,” the 83-year-old quipped.

“Mispronouncing a word is totally different than not knowing your position on Taiwan. What’s important is how you recover from something. Trump, he’s done things, and then he’s continued on with his speech, and then continued on to meet with world leaders. So, the recovery is what matters, and AOC just didn’t have a recovery,” the Chrisley Knows Best personality said, while Behar stressed, “He does it over and over again, how about the quantity?”

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Savannah Chrisley on ‘The View’.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg replied to Chrisley by stressing that Trump “is the president,” and that she can put up with fumbled answers “from congresspeople” because in that case “that’s on you.” But, she “can’t take it from the guy who says he’s the leader of the free world.”

Still, Chrisley dug in, claiming, “I understand that wholeheartedly. AOC, though, is also the Democrats’ pick for the next election.”

The panel quickly pushed back at Chrisley’s assessment, with Goldberg and Sara Haines shaking their heads while the Oscar-winning Ghost actress repeated, “No, no, no!” while Behar added, “You better tell that to Gavin Newsom!”

Legal expert Sunny Hostin then elaborated, pointing out that Ocasio-Cortez has “made it pretty clear that she’s not running for president” in 2028.

Ocasio-Cortez recently maintained that she’s not entering the 2028 race for president following Trump’s second term, stressing to the New York Times that she attended the conference in Munich “not because I’m running for president, not because I’ve made some kind of decision about a horse race or a candidacy, but because we need to sound the alarm bells that a lot of those folks in nicely pressed suits in that room will not be there much longer if we do not do something about the runaway inequality that is fueling far-right populist movements.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Chrisley is at the Hot Topics table through the week, filling in for fellow conservative personality Alyssa Farah Griffin, who temporarily departed the show last week after the birth of her first son.

Other guest panelists slated to sit in Griffin’s seat during her maternity leave include Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, comedian Whitney Cummings, and former View cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who publicly slammed Behar and the show in early 2025.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.