Ducks Face Another Ranked Big Ten Test

The Oregon women’s basketball team heads back on the road to take on its third top-25 team in its first four Big Ten games, as the Ducks visit No. 21 USC at Galen Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.The Ducks earned their first conference win on New Year’s Day with a dominant 87-54 victory over Northwestern at Matthew Knight Arena. USC suffered its first Big Ten loss on Saturday, falling to cross-town rival UCLA, 80-46.Tuesday’s tilt will be the 80th all-time meeting between Oregon and USC, going back to 1981. The Trojans lead the series 49-30 and have won four straight in the series.

GAME #17

Oregon (13-3, 1-2) at No. 21 USC (10-4, 2-1)

Tuesday, Jan. 6 | 7 p.m. | Galen Center (Los Angeles, Calif.)

TV: Big Ten Network

Play-by-play: Elise Woodward | Analyst: Tammy Blackburn

Radio: Oregon Sports Network (KUGN 98.1 FM | ESPN Portland 910 AM)

Play-by-play: Chris Clayton

Listen Online | Live Stats





A WIN WOULD…

» Give Oregon a 2-2 Big Ten record, a 3-1 record in true road games and a 5-2 mark in all games away from home.

» Snap a four-game road skid in Big Ten games, going back to last season.

» Be Oregon’s first over a top-25 team this season (currently 0-2).

» End a four-game losing streak to USC and be the first road win against the Trojans since Feb. 21, 2021.

» Give the Ducks a 31-49 record against the Trojans all-time.

» Be the 48th win over a ranked team under 12th-year head coach Kelly Graves .

» Mark the first road win over a top-25 opponent since winning at then-No. 16 Michigan State on Jan. 30, 2025 (63-59).

LAST TIME OUT

The New Year brought with it the first Big Ten win of the season for the Oregon women’s basketball team.



The Ducks used a balanced offensive effort while locking down Northwestern defensively to kick off 2026 with an 87-54 win at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday.



“It’s the mark of a good basketball team, a team with character, to be able to bounce back after a tough loss like (Monday against Michigan),” said UO head coach Kelly Graves . “I thought tonight we made a statement. I was really proud of the way we played.”



Katie Fiso paced the Ducks’ offense with 17 points while Mia Jacobs added 16, scoring 13 in the third quarter alone. Sarah Rambus , coming off the bench for the first time this season, dropped a dozen points on 6-of-7 shooting. Ten different players scored at least four points for Oregon, who shot 51.7 percent from the floor on the afternoon.