‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Steven W. Bailey reveals rare genetic disorder

Bailey played the beloved bartender Joe for the first seven seasons of the long-running medical drama.

WASHINGTON — Steven W. Bailey, a character actor known for appearances on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family” and numerous other television shows, is speaking publicly for the first time about a rare genetic condition he has lived with for years.

In a thread posted to X on Jan. 2, Bailey revealed that he has congenital myasthenia syndrome, a neuromuscular disorder that causes muscle weakness and fatigue.

The actor, who played bartender Joe on “Grey’s Anatomy,” said the condition has been “shaping my life and my work,” but that he kept it private for years because he was afraid.

“Out of career caution, diagnostic uncertainty, and being private about such things in general, I have been hiding my battle with this disease for over five years,” Bailey wrote in the thread, which he called an open letter to the public. “Time to stop.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, congenital myasthenic syndromes are a group of rare disorders caused by genetic changes that impair communication between nerves and muscles.

The condition leads to muscle weakness that worsens with physical activity. Muscles commonly affected include those controlling the eyelids and eyes, as well as chewing and swallowing, though symptoms vary depending on the specific gene involved.

Bailey said the disease has increasingly affected his mobility, noting that his “hands, arms and legs tire quicker than they should” and that he has difficulty walking.

As the condition progresses, he said he is relying more on a powered wheelchair to get around.

“Professionally, this is changing me as an actor,” he wrote, explaining that while he can still perform limited scenes on his feet, it is “time for my work, like in my life, to start skewing more wheelchair.”

Despite the challenges, Bailey said he is ready to move forward openly. “Same guy. Same actor. Same artist. Now with wheels,” he wrote in a separate post, adding that he is “done hiding” and hopeful there is “still room” for him in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Bailey has appeared on “Chicago Fire,” “You,” “Scandal,” “Bones,” “NCIS,” “Community” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” among others. His most recent screen appearance was in the Lily James film “Swiped.”

Bailey’s disclosure follows similar openness from fellow “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Eric Dane, who revealed last year that he is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Dane has said he can continue acting, though his future roles will likely reflect his condition.