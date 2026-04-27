‘Yellowstone’ fans are disappointed Luke Grimes is ‘not a real cowboy’

You really can’t believe everything you see on TV!

Luke Grimes at the “Yellowstone” Season 5 New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on November 7, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

“Yellowstone” and “Marshalls” star Luke Grimes admitted that the show’s dedicated fans are occasionally annoyed things aren’t “real.”

When asked by Toronto radio station CHUM 104.5 what the “strangest” thing fans tell him, he said it’s a mix of things, including some have “loved that show so much that they were, on a certain level, upset that it wasn’t real.”

“Like, they were so obsessed,” he told continued. “A lot of times you’ll get the, ‘You’re not a real cowboy.'”

“Well, of course I’m not, I’m an actor,” Grimes said. “That’s why I’m able to do this. If I was a real cowboy, I’d be, like, herding cattle right now. I wouldn’t be on this show.”

This image released by Paramount Network shows Luke Grimes, left, and Kevin Costner in a scene from “Yellowstone.” The popular Paramount network drama will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. (Paramount Network via AP)

Like many fans, Grimes’ time on “Yellowstone” did inspire him and his wife to relocate their family to Montana.

But he revealed on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that some long-time residents are “not happy” with the influx of people to the state.

“The valley that I live in, we had some people come visit us,” he said. “Our friends from California drove out, and we went on a hike, and we were in their car. And they had, you know, Cali plates. We get off the hike, and someone had written ‘go back’ in the dust on their car.”

Grimes continued, “People are super weird about it. So I don’t tell anyone exactly where I’m at because they would get really mad at me.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Grimes attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The actor said he actually avoids going out “‘cause whatever that one idiot is, is at the bar, and he can’t wait to start a fight with me. Just, like, can’t wait to do it because it’s like a win-win for him, you know? He gets to sue me or something. I don’t know, but it’s a lose-lose for me.”

But Grimes isn’t bothered, saying, “I have no FOMO about anything anymore,” he said. “I can just think and sleep and read and watch films and it’s the best.”

New episodes of “Marshalls” air Sundays on CBS.

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