Early Week 14 bets: Bears cover at Green Bay, Cowboys have edge on Lions

Week 14 gets underway with a critical NFC battle, as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Detroit Lions on “Thursday Night Football.” The Cowboys have back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, while the Lions are coming off a loss at home to the Green Bay Packers.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Sunday’s slate features some key divisional games, with the Chicago Bears heading to Lambeau Field to face the Packers with first place in the NFC North at stake. The top two teams in the AFC North meet as well, with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Houston Texans and Chiefs, both fighting to make the AFC playoff field, meet up for “Sunday Night Football,” and the week wraps up with the Eagles visiting the Los Angeles Chargers.

So, which games offer early betting appeal?

Matt Bowen, Pamela Maldonado, Ben Solak and Seth Walder looked at the early Week 14 odds and identified which ones are worth jumping on now before potential shifts later in the week.

Note: Odds provided by DraftKings and subject to change.

Chicago Bears +6 (-110) at Green Bay Packers

Bowen: I’ll take the six points on the road with a Bears team that can run the ball and create defensive takeaways. Chicago is averaging 153.8 rushing yards per game, the second most in the league. Schemed-up concepts here, with post-snap movement behind an offensive front that is creating open lanes. And the Bears’ defense leads the NFL in turnovers. That travels in December.

Last week: Texans +3.5 at Colts (Texans won 20-16)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Dallas Cowboys +3 (-105) Detroit Lions

Maldonado: The Lions aren’t being priced for what they are right now. Sure, they’re at home, but the Lions have a roster missing its interior defensive line and TE1, along with a compromised WR1 and a weakened interior offensive line. Those losses gut their identity. Dallas still has its functional core intact, holding the clear trench advantage on both sides, which dictates how this game will play out. Detroit becomes explosive or bust, whereas the Cowboys can control with pace and protect Dak Prescott. A compromised favorite is a liability. The healthier, more stable team is getting points. Grab it.

Last week: Vikings-Seahawks under 42.5 (Seahawks won 26-0)

Seattle Seahawks -7.5 (-115) at Atlanta Falcons

Solak: The Falcons’ offense under Kirk Cousins lacks the diversity needed to really move the ball on Seattle. The Seahawks are the best run defense Atlanta will have faced this year, and Cousins’ lack of mobility against a pass rush that collapses the pocket quickly will spell fast, short dropbacks. I’m not sold that Drake London (knee) will play in this game, either. The Seahawks’ offense has struggled with pressure lately, but Atlanta’s defense is still a tier below Minnesota’s or Los Angeles’.

Last week: Eagles -7 vs. Bears (Bears won 24-15), Steelers +4 vs. Bills (Bills won 26-7)

Indianapolis Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Solak: I have not been impressed with either of these offenses over the past few weeks. Even as the Jaguars have put up gaudy point totals, they’ve benefited from short fields and big special teams play. Their offense continues to sputter for significant stretches of each game. The Colts’ issues on offense are clear now that we understand the extent of Daniel Jones’ fibula injury. In a hugely important game that could decide the AFC South, I expect tight, physical football that leans to the under.

Abdul Carter to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (+2000)

Walder: The award is very likely Carson Schwesinger’s, but considering he is an off-ball linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Carter plays edge and was the No. 3 pick, I don’t think the door is quite shut on the New York Giants edge rusher coming back to win it. Though he has just 0.5 sacks, Carter has a 15% pass rush win rate — second among qualifying rookies behind only James Pearce Jr. If Carter is going to get back in this race, it’s going to happen Monday night against the Patriots, who are missing Will Campbell and are therefore extra vulnerable at tackle. With Kayvon Thibodeaux out, Carter has a great opportunity for a big game on a prime-time stage.

Last week: 49ers -6 at Browns (49ers won 26-8)