New Jersey declares state of emergency ahead of season’s 1st major winter storm

Tens of millions of Americans are under alert for wintry weather, as a new cross-country system is expected to bring the first major winter storm of the season to parts of the East Coast.

After dumping snow on parts of the central U.S. on Monday, the storm is expected to bring accumulating snow and icy conditions into New England, where winter storm warnings are in effect across the region, from Albany, New York, to Portland, Maine.

Much of New England and the Mid-Atlantic “will experience enhanced winter precipitation and possible gusty winds, especially inland from the coast, bringing the first impactful winter storm of the season,” the National Weather Service said.

Ahead of the wintry weather, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday for several counties in the northwestern part of the state “due to a potentially significant winter storm causing hazardous weather conditions, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain.”

The state’s Department of Transportation will be activating crews overnight to address the winter weather, the governor’s office said, while urging drivers to “exercise caution” on Tuesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also advised residents in parts of upstate New York to prepare for the first major snowfall for much of the state.

“State agencies stand ready to assist New Yorkers throughout the storm and our plow crews will be out keeping our roadways safe, but we encourage everyone to be weather aware and closely monitor the forecast,” she said in a statement.

The NWS said the “threat for significant snow accumulations across the interior is rising, with more than 6 inches possible north and west of the I-95 corridor.”

A general 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected across the Midwest on Monday night. Overnight, a swath of 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected across the Ohio Valley.

Beach walkers wear hoodies and jackets against the high winds and chilly temperatures during a stroll along the beach with the skyline of New York City in the background in Sea Bright, New Jersey on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The east coast continues to see temperatures in the low 40’s with strong winds. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

By Tuesday morning, heavy snow is expected to stretch from Pittsburgh to Cleveland up into western and upstate New York. Pittsburgh is under a winter weather advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

By Tuesday evening, heavy snow is forecast to continue in New England. Locally, 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible through early Wednesday morning.

The storm system is also expected to bring heavy rain through Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City, to Boston through Tuesday afternoon.

The storm system is expected to move off the coast late Tuesday night.

The new winter storm comes after another system brought significant snow to parts of the Midwest over the weekend, disrupting holiday travel.