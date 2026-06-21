Ecuador vs. Curaçao Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Ecuador will face Curaçao in their second Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 20, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium on FS1.

This historic match marks the first time these two nations will meet in a competitive match.

After both Ecuador and Curaçao lost their openers last Sunday, either could be eliminated with a loss on Saturday, depending on the result of the Germany and Ivory Coast match.

After multiple scoring opportunities throughout its opener, Ecuador faltered late as it gave up a 90th minute goal to the Ivory Coast. La Tri got off to a great start, outshooting Ivory Coast 6-2 in the first half hour and hitting the post twice in that span. However, Ecuador was then outshot 13-6 over the final hour of the game in its 1-0 loss.

Meanwhile, Curaçao suffered the biggest loss of any team in the first set of group games, falling 7-1 to Germany last Sunday. The seven goals allowed were the second-most in a World Cup debutant’s opening match.

Despite the blowout loss, the Blue Wave had its signature World Cup moment when Livano Comenencia tied the game 1-1 in the 21st minute. Does it have another big moment in them?

Let’s check out the odds for the Ecuador vs. Curaçao Group E matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 20.

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Enner Valencia is -145 to score against Curaçao (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images).

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Odds

Moneyline

Ecuador : -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Curaçao : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Draw: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Spread

Ecuador -2.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Curaçao +2.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

Under: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Ecuador is in need of all three points here after dropping one to Ivory Coast on a late goal, and having Germany on the horizon. Ecuador will not put seven on the board as Germany did against Curaçao, but this should be as little of a sweat as possible against an overmatched side. Take an Ecuador Win to Nil.

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Curaçao

When: Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One , FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Let’s take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Enner Valencia: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Kevin Rodríguez: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Jeremy Arévalo: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Jordy Caicedo: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Gonzalo Plata: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Gervane Kastaneer: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tie No Bet

Ecuador : -6000 (bet $10 to win $10.17 total)

Curaçao: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Both Teams to Score