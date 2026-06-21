Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend Emily Tanner is turning into a star at the US Open, Alyssa Milano begs again & MEAT

The sun is up, the USA is actually pretty good at soccer, the birds are chirping and the wind is about to blow down the Golf Channel set at Shinnecock. Let’s get Screencaps rolling with an appreciation for this Pochettino guy who has Team USA completely dialed in and playing like machines.

What a change it is compared to the previous World Cups where the tools in charge were always playing for 0-0 ties just to advance. The hell with that. We have a dude in charge dressing like he’s going to a 1993 grunge show who is balls to the walls, all gas, all the time.

I love the emotion out of Pochettino. Leave it all on the field. You’re better than the other team. You are playing for your country. Go play. Play hard. Play fearless.

And don’t forget the Pochettino mindset: “We’re American. We don’t take s–t.”

CHIEFS HEIRESS HUNT SISTERS INSPIRE TEAM USA TO INCREDIBLE WIN OVER PARAGUAY, BUY BULLS BANNER & BRISKET

The U.S. finally has a soccer coach who has that Herb Brooks mindset and it’s working. If you’re not on the bandwagon, what are you waiting for? We finally have a team that represents what Screencaps is all about and what a majority of Americans are all about.

BTW, I don’t see a single guy out there with a rubber band around his head like dork USA teams in the past. It’s so refreshing.

How is America responding to this Team USA run? Last night, I asked my 14U baseball team (only one boy there last night was 14) if they watched the match before our game. The kids went nuts telling me all about how the game against Australia went and ended. They actually watched and were engaged in the game.

WORLD CUP FANS ARE BLOWN AWAY BY ‘FREE REFILLS’ IN THE UNITED STATES, GEN Z HITS MASSIVE VEGAS POT & MEAT!

That was the first time I’ve been able to talk sports with the boys. They instantly reacted. It was shocking.

BTW, the boys won last night. We run-ruled a team for the first time. It felt like an out-of-body experience with the boys last night. I barely had to give them direction. They actually looked like a team for the first time. I was home on the patio by 8 p.m.

It really was a great night.

WNBA’S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM’S LATEST VIRAL ATTIRE CELEBRATES HER LOVE OF BBQ, CORNHOLE GOLF COURSE & HOT STEAKS!

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THURSDAY NIGHT MOWING LEAGUE WANTS 40 MILLION AMERICANS TO STOP WASTING WEEKENDS ON THEIR LAWNS

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Introducing…Emily Tanner…Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend who is about to become a household name if Clark can hold the 36-hole lead

Does Emily Tanner deserve credit for the resurgence of Clark? This guy went from winning the 2023 U.S. Open and rising to third in the world before falling all the way to 45th in the world in 2025. Now 34th in the world and with a win on his resume this season, some (the OutKick Culture Dept.) are saying that Tanner deserves some credit here.

You also have to give Clark credit. He goes out and hooks up with an Instagram model and recharges the batteries. He suddenly finds meaning in life and loves golf again.

Shouldn’t expect anything less from freeloader Alyssa Milano

Finally this morning, this might be the least surprising news of the week. Alyssa Milano is about as perfect of a LIB as you’re going to find. She’s constantly looking to separate people from their money. It doesn’t matter if it’s via 12U travel baseball or taking your money to pay for something you had no part in.

IVANKA TRUMP HAS THE ANGRY LIBS ON HIGH ALERT AS SHE SLIDES INTO AN AMAZING DRESS, WAFFLE HOUSE CHAOS & MEAT!

What a gem she is.

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Happy Father’s Day weekend. I hope all of you have a good one. I’m turning off the computer until Monday morning.

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Have a great weekend.

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