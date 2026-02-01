Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open for 2nd Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia — Elena Rybakina was crowned Australian Open champion after storming from behind in the deciding set of Saturday’s final to overcome top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

After splitting the first two sets at Rod Laver Arena, Sabalenka appeared to have made a decisive move in the third set when she broke Rybakina for just the second time in the match and raced to a 3-0 lead.

But Rybakina, the world No. 5, responded by winning five consecutive games to wrestle back control. She calmly served out the match with an ace to clinch her second Grand Slam title, avenging her losses to Sabalenka in the 2023 Australian Open and 2021 Wimbledon finals.

Following championship point, the pair shared an embrace at the net. Rybakina then clapped her left hand on the strings of her racket and held her arm up triumphantly to the packed grandstands roaring in delight.

“It’s amazing to hold this trophy,” said Rybakina, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan. “I knew that today if I get a chance to lead that I will need to try some risky shots and just go for it … not wait for any mistakes or even get to the long rallies.

“It was tough to come back in the third. I’m happy that being down, I was able to calm myself down, not being frustrated anymore, and just focus on each point and stay close. I’m super happy.”

Saturday’s 2-hour, 18-minute final was a tale of razor-thin margins — as evidenced by both players finishing the night having won exactly 92 points — but in the key moments it was Rybakina who stepped up.

Rybakina won 64% of points with the score locked at either 30-30 or 40-40 and 75% when facing a break point. She made 72% of her third-set service returns land in play, a contrast to Sabalenka, who managed only 59%.

Another key to victory for Rybakina was her ability to successfully combat the four-time Grand Slam champion’s combination of power and aggression with her own brand of heavy ballstriking and fearless tennis.

Elena Rybakina won the Australian Open title with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka that avenged her loss in the 2023 final in Melbourne. Phil Walter/Getty Images

She signaled that intent early on, breaking the first Sabalenka service game with high-risk, high-reward tennis, despite the world No. 1 landing seven of eight first serves.

It was an approach that carried her throughout the back-and-forth contest and to the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, which was presented by 2001 and 2002 Australian Open champion Jennifer Capriati.

“I played great until [a] certain point, and then I couldn’t resist that aggression that she had on court today,” a defeated Sabalenka said. “I don’t know if I have any regrets. Maybe I should have tried to be more aggressive on my serve, knowing that I have a break, and put pressure on her, but she played incredible. Today she was a better player.”

The Australian Open title caps a monumental return to the top for Rybakina, who will be elevated to world No. 3 when the WTA’s latest rankings land Monday.

Rybakina, 26, ended last year with semifinal appearances in both the Toronto and Cincinnati WTA 1000 events before being crowned champion at the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Since Wimbledon last year, Rybakina has achieved a tour-best 37-6 record, while her latest triumph over Sabalenka extends her consecutive win streak over top-10 opponents to a career-best 10 matches.

“I always believed that I [could] come back to the level I was,” Rybakina said. “Of course, we all have ups and downs. I think everyone thought maybe I will never be again in the final or even get a trophy, but it’s all about the work.

“When you get some wins, big wins against top players, then you start to believe more. You get more confident. That was the kind of way.”

The loss is the second in succession for Sabalenka in an Australian Open final. Last year, she was upset by American Madison Keys, also in three sets. Each of the two years prior, she was crowned champion at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka had entered the 2026 final against Rybakina having won 12 consecutive matches and 22 consecutive sets to begin the year.

“It’s tennis, you know. Today you’re a loser; tomorrow you’re a winner,” Sabalenka said. “Hopefully I’ll be more of a winner this season than a loser.”