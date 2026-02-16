Emma Raducanu has just been handed a much-needed boost after nightmare draw at the Dubai Open

Add as preferred source on Google

Emma Raducanu is set for an appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships after retiring in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Raducanu has been given a tough draw in Dubai, which continues her streak of unfortunate luck at the bigger events.

The British star has been drawn in the same section of the draw as number one seed Elena Rybakina, as well as Elina Svitolina, Paula Badosa, and Abu Dhabi Open champion Sára Bejlek.

Ahead of her first round match against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Raducanu has been offered a slight respite from her draw woes.

Karolina Muchova’s withdrawal in Dubai could be a huge boost for Emma Raducanu

Raducanu’s match against Cocciaretto looked likely to set up a second round match with Karolina Muchova, but the star’s last-minute withdrawal from the event could have massively helped out the British star.

Muchova won the Qatar Open and her withdrawal has opened up Raducanu’s section of the draw if she gets past Cocciaretto.

Beating the Italian will not be easy, especially after the star’s impressive run to the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open, but Raducanu will be more hopeful of reaching the third round if she beats the star.

The winner between qualifier Moyuka Uchijima and Anastasia Zakharova will await Raducanu if she manages to defeat Cocciaretto.

Rybakina looks the most likely opponent for the third round, but the ranking points Raducanu received from a third round place at a Masters event could keep her in the hunt for the top 20.

Raducanu is currently the world number 25 after her final appearance at the Transylvania Open and first round exit in Qatar.

Why Emma Raducanu will be glad to miss out on Karolina Muchova

History nearly repeated itself by offering up Raducanu vs Muchova in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The pair met at the same stage of the 2025 event, which Muchova won comfortably in straight sets to knock the British star out.

That is their only WTA Tour meeting and, to date, Muchova is the only person to defeat Raducanu at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The British star has only ever played the event once, in 2025, and she holds a 1-1 record at the Middle Eastern event.

Raducanu defeated Maria Sakkari in the first round of the tournament in 2025 to set up a match with Muchova.