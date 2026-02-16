Siegemund vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction, Odds to Win WTA Dubai, UAE

Data Skrive
Feb. 15, 2026Updated Feb. 16, 2026
Laura Siegemund (No. 52 ranking) will face Daria Kasatkina (No. 61) in the Round of 64 of the WTA Dubai, UAE on Monday, February 16.
Kasatkina is the favorite (-250) in this match versus Siegemund (+190).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Monday at 2:35 AM ET.
Laura Siegemund vs. Daria Kasatkina matchup info
- Tournament: WTA Dubai, UAE
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, February 16
- Court Surface: Hard
Siegemund vs. Kasatkina Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Siegemund has a 71.4% to win.
Siegemund vs. Kasatkina Betting Odds
- Siegemund’s odds to win match: +190
- Kasatkina’s odds to win match: -250
- Siegemund’s odds to win tournament: +25000
- Kasatkina’s odds to win tournament: +6600
Siegemund vs. Kasatkina matchup performance & stats
- Siegemund has a record of 11-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- Siegemund has won 57.8% of her service games on hard courts and 38.1% of her return games over the past year.
- Siegemund has converted 45.1% of her break-point chances on hard courts (97 of 215) over the past 12 months.
- Siegemund was eliminated in the Round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the WTA Doha, Qatar) 6-7, 4-6 by No. 73-ranked Varvara Gracheva on February 8.
- Kasatkina is 7-13 through 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
- Kasatkina has gone 131-for-242 in service games while playing on hard courts (54.1% winning percentage), and 106-for-244 in return games (43.4%).
- On hard courts Kasatkina is 62nd in break point win percentage (48.4%) after going 105-for-217.
- In the WTA Doha, Qatar, Kasatkina’s last tournament, she played No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 on February 11 and was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.
