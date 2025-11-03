Eric Dane spotted on rare family outing with wife Rebecca Gayheart

Eric Dane was seen on a rare family outing with wife Rebecca Gayheart and daughter Georgia as he continues to battle ALS.

The “Countdown” actor was pictured in a wheelchair alongside the model and their youngest daughter, 13, as all three headed out to West Hollywood hotspot Sushi Park on Thursday.

He appeared to be in good spirits, wearing a casual black T shirt and beige pants, while Gayheart rocked what appeared to be black leather pants and a white tunic. At one point, he wore a black puffer coat.

Daughter Georgia matched her dad’s vibe in a black T shirt, as well.

The sighting comes almost a month after the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum, 52, revealed that he missed out on the show’s epic reunion at the Emmy Awards because he was hospitalized after a bad fall.

“ALS is a nasty disease,” he told the Washington Post in October, referencing his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head,” he divulged, adding that he was “really upset” about missing the milestone moment.

The actor explained that “there was nothing I could do about it.”

The father of two publicly shared his diagnosis in April. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he told People at the time.

Gayheart — who married the actor in 2004 and also shares daughter Billie, 15, with him — shared how his debilitating condition is affecting their teen daughters in a recent interview.

“I mean, it’s heartbreaking,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum told People at an event in September. “My girls are really suffering, and we’re just trying to get through it. It’s a tough time.”

Billie and Georgia are “taking it day by day” as their father faces the progressive neurodegenerative disease, she added.

“We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we’re just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love,” Gayheart continued.

Though the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum hasn’t yet found a “positive nugget” in the family’s plight, she said they’d become closer as a family.

“I mean, we’re definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together, and Eric will always be my family, whether we’re married or not, or living in the same house or not,” she explained, adding that ALS is a “horrible disease.”

The “Urban Legend” actress clarified her relationship with Eric — who had previously been spotted stepping out with Janelle Shirtcliff in the months following his diagnosis — in April.

<br />

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents,” she told E! News at the time.

Gayheart and Eric called off their divorce after seven years in March, just prior to him announcing his diagnosis.

“The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actress initially filed for divorce from the “Euphoria” star in February 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.