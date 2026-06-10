World Cup opening ceremony: How to watch, who’s performing, start time

Diana Ross missing the target with her penalty. The goal breaking in half anyway. The nice red trouser suit Ross was wearing. Truly, the World Cup opening ceremony is the event that happens before the World Cup’s opening game.

And for those of you that enjoy a World Cup opening ceremony, aren’t you in for a treat? Not one, not two, but three celebrations of the host nations, the sort that dare you to say they are anything other than studded with stars. Go on, say it. We dare you.

We’re talking Katy Perry, Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Shakira. A bit old school for you? Well, what about some Tyla, Anitta, Future, Lisa. The World Cup has gone all Coachella on us. Or, as Gianni Infantino might put it, “These ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament.

“It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration.”

Just like Ross shanking her spot kick wide.

When are the opening ceremonies?

Which one? Naturally, events kick off ahead of the World Cup’s opening game and festivities are due to start at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11, right before Mexico take on South Africa. Canada’s World Cup begins with a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. ET in Toronto, after which it’s Jesse Marsch’s side against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Then it’s the USA’s turn. At 7:30 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will bring down the curtain for the second staging of the World Cup on American soil, after which it’s the USMNT against Paraguay.

Who is performing?

Truly, no one is left uncatered for on three lineups that, at time of writing, numbers 14 across the three lineups. From Buble, a man who simply must be referred to as housewives’ favorite on second mention, to AutoTune pioneer Future, this is truly the Chelsea summer transfer window of music booking. Just get them all in the door and worry about the rest later.

And that lineup keeps growing. Thursday brought the announcement that Shakira and Burna Boy would be joining the lineup at the Azteca, performing the official song of the World Cup, ‘Dai Dai.’ And if you have a ticket for the World Cup opener, perhaps you’re going to be more involved than you thought. After all, FIFA says that “fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early.” Get working on those vocal exercises pre-match.

Anyway, here are the lineups as we have them so far. Will there be room for further surprises? I fear there might.

Mexico City: Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, Shakira, Tyla

Toronto: Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince

Los Angeles: Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema

How do I watch the opening ceremonies?

Each of the three events is due to start 90 minutes before the games kick off *gulp*. The games will be broadcast on Fox One in the USA and you can stream the games on fubo (try for free).

I heard something about a halftime show

Yes, you did. While opening ceremonies are very much the norm, this will be the first major international soccer tournament to have its very own Super Bowl-style halftime show. Organizers insist that they can fit in performances by Madonna, Shakira and BTS into an interval that the laws of the game mandate must not exceed 15 minutes. We shall see.

FIFA World Cup final halftime show: Grading the booked performers as Madonna, Shakira and BTS to headline James Benge

Anyway, don’t worry yourself too much about that. We’ve got 103.5 games to get through before we reach the halftime show at the World Cup final, which will be at the New York/New Jersey stadium on July 19. The halftime show should take place a little after 3:45 p.m. ET. When it might end is another matter entirely.