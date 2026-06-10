West Wilson Reveals Details About Italy Trip With Amanda Batula

West Wilson is opening up about his vacation to Italy with Amanda Batula. The Summer House cast member confirmed that he jetted off to Europe in late May for his cousin’s wedding, where he brought Amanda as his date. West took to his podcast, Show Me Something, on June 5, where he shared new details about their vacation.

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“I went to a wedding in Italy with Amanda, and everyone was like, ‘They’re fleeing the country,'” he said during the episode. “People obviously said that before they knew there was a wedding…My cousin got married, so I went.”

West and Amanda attended the wedding together and did some sightseeing, where eagle-eyed people caught Amanda paying the check at a restaurant, as he recalled on the podcast. “It probably was true,” West said of Amanda allegedly paying for the food. “I handled the flights and the hotels, mother f—ers. How’s that sound?”

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He continued, noting that this exchange is normal for both him and Amanda. “I grew up in a house where my family split the f—ing bills, you know?” he added.

West Wilson shares a photo from his trip to Italy in May 2026

West had previously taken to his Instagram Story in late May, where he posted snapshots from his cousin’s nuptials. In the now-disappeared videos from his Instagram Story, the bride and groom can be seen kissing each other in front of a floral arch while guests look on. He also captured a very sweet moment of them looking into each other’s eyes while standing in front of the altar.

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West Wilson opens up about taking his romance with Amanda Batula “public”

West and Amanda first confirmed that they were seeing each other in late March when they posted a joint statement opening up about their “connection.” Since then, they have hung out together in NYC and appeared as a united front at the Summer House Season 10 reunion. However, West admitted on his podcast that going out in public with Amanda is “scary.”

West took to the podcast on May 25, sharing that he and Amanda were “doing our best” with their relationship. “It’s still a little — like, going out in public is kind of scary because of literally what I want, OK, what we’re about to do,” he explained during the episode, before revealing that he had seen rumors about them online. “There have been so many f—ing, stupid f—ing posts on the internet.”

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See what West and Amanda talked about backstage during Part 2 of the Summer House Season 10 reunion.