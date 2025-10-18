Eugenio Suárez’s late grand slam puts M’s one win away from Series

SEATTLE — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead grand slam after Cal Raleigh’s tying drive in a five-run eighth inning, giving the Seattle Mariners a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and a 3-2 lead in the American League Championship Series.

Suárez also homered in the second inning for Seattle’s first run. The Mariners became the first home team to win in the series and moved within a victory of the first World Series trip for a franchise that started play in 1977.

Game 6 is at Toronto on Sunday night.

“For our fans, they’ve waiting a long time for this moment and we’re here to give it to them. We’re here to fight for a World Series,” Suárez said.

Eugenio Suárez on putting Seattle on the verge of its first World Series appearance with a late, go-ahead grand slam: “This is the biggest home run of my career.” AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Raleigh, a switch-hitting catcher who led the major leagues with 60 home runs during the regular season, was hitting right-handed for the first time in the series when he led off the eighth by pulling a 2-0 changeup from losing pitcher Brendon Little.

The 348-foot drive rose 155 feet above the field on a high arc and had a 6.7-second hang time before it dropped over the left-field wall at T-Mobile Park. Raleigh’s fourth homer of the postseason tied the score 2-2.

“Obviously it was really high, so you never know in this building,” Raleigh said. “Luckily today the roof’s closed.”

Jorge Polanco and Josh Naylor walked, and Seranthony Dominguez relieved and hit Randy Arozarena with a pitch.

Suárez fouled off a 2-2 fastball, then hit an opposite-field drive to right, and the ball landed several rows into the seats for his fourth slam this season.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

“Obviously, this is the biggest home run of my career,” Suárez said.

Suárez, who had put Seattle ahead in the second against Kevin Gausman, entered the game in a 6-for-50 slump. He was acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline, finished the regular season with 49 homers and has three in the playoffs.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Suárez said. “It’s been a while [since] I’ve had a game like this today. It was awesome being [able] to hit that grand slam there to give the win to my team, to the fans. They’ve been here supporting us all year long.”

Seattle’s Bryce Miller was pitching shutout ball when he was removed after allowing Addison Barger’s leadoff single in the fifth, and George Springer hit an RBI double off Matt Brash.

Springer left in the seventh when he was hit on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph sinker from Bryan Woo. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said he has a right knee contusion.

Pitching for the first time since Sept. 19 after recovering from pectoral tightness, Woo allowed Ernie Clement’s go-ahead single in the sixth.

Toronto wasted many chances, going 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Raleigh turned only the second 2-3 grounded double play in postseason history when Clement tapped the ball onto the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning. Raleigh grabbed the ball with a foot on the plate for a forceout, then threw to first.

The prior 2-3 DP in Game 2 of the 2000 ALCS also was turned by a Seattle catcher, Dan Wilson, now the Mariners manager.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.