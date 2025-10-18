Southwest Airlines to roll out sweeping overhaul of its boarding process

Southwest Airlines will soon roll out a sweeping overhaul of its boarding process.

The Texas-based airline, which has used open seating for more than 50 years, will shift to assigned seating starting Jan. 27 and introduce a completely new boarding system, according to its website.

The revamp, known internally as “Project USA,” has been in testing for months in Houston and Cancun, Mexico.

Under the new “WILMA” boarding method, passengers with window seats will board first, followed by those in middle seats and then aisle seats, beginning from the back of the aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Southwest is also scrapping its current numbered stanchions at gates with nine boarding groups. Gates will feature just two lines, one for the group boarding and one for the group boarding next, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Travelers, including frequent flyers and credit card holders with boarding benefits, and those who purchase extra legroom will automatically be assigned to early boarding groups. The airline is also introducing a last-minute “priority boarding” option with pricing that varies by flight.

“Our premium fares and our most loyal customers will have access to better seat types and will board earlier in the process,” Southwest’s website says.

Basic economy passengers will typically board last, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Southwest is also launching redesigned boarding passes that will display not only seat numbers but also whether it’s a window, middle or aisle seat, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier this week, Southwest unveiled its first Boeing 737 Max 8 with a refreshed interior complete with an extra legroom section, new high-end seats and refreshed lighting, underscoring the company’s broader push to modernize its fleet and offer new perks to customers.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

FOX Business’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.